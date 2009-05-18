Ethical & Legal Issues in Canadian Nursing
3rd Edition
Description
The only Canadian nursing book available that fully covers the often intertwined Ethical and Legal issues that healthcare professionals face today!
Focused solely on the ever-changing, and often complex healthcare landscape in Canada, Ethical & Legal Issues in Canadian Nursing, Third Edition, expertly offers readers an uncomplicated discussion and practical approach to this multifaceted topic.
The book aims to prepare students for the moral and legal realities they will face in practice, and to provide them with the necessary tools to confidently face the most challenging and difficult situations they will encounter.
Key Features
• Written in a clear, straightforward style
• Appropriate coverage of both ethical and legal issues
• Provides a comprehensive introduction to the theoretical background of the topic
• Presents information in a practical way – the way students will encounter it in day-to-day practice
• Numerous case studies and examples, all nursing-specific
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Nursing Law and Ethics
Chapter 2: Ethical Theoretical Perspectives
Chapter 3: Ethics Resources for Nurses
Chapter 4: The Canadian Legal System
Chapter 5: Regulation of the Nursing Profession
Chapter 6: Consent to Treatment
Chapter 7: The Nurse’s Legal Accountabilities: Professional Competence, Misconduct, Malpractice, and Nursing Documentation
Chapter 8: End of Life
Chapter 9: Ethical and Legal Issues Related to Advancing Science and Technologies
Chapter 10: Patient Rights
Chapter 11: Caregiver Rights
Chapter 12: Ethical Issues in Leadership, the Organization, and Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2010
- Published:
- 18th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781897422090
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781897422366
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721530
About the Author
Margaret Keatings
Margaret Keatings, RN, MHSc
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Advisor SickKids International, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario.
