The only Canadian nursing book available that fully covers the often intertwined Ethical and Legal issues that healthcare professionals face today!



Focused solely on the ever-changing, and often complex healthcare landscape in Canada, Ethical & Legal Issues in Canadian Nursing, Third Edition, expertly offers readers an uncomplicated discussion and practical approach to this multifaceted topic.



The book aims to prepare students for the moral and legal realities they will face in practice, and to provide them with the necessary tools to confidently face the most challenging and difficult situations they will encounter.