Ethical & Legal Issues in Canadian Nursing
4th Edition
Prepare for practice with the essential text dedicated to Canadian legal and ethical issues! Focused solely on the ever-changing, and often complex health care landscape in Canada, Ethical & Legal Issues in Canadian Nursing 4th, Edition expertly covers the often intertwined ethical and legal issues that health care professionals face today. This fourth edition includes discussion points at the end of every chapter along with tables and illustrations to help you fully comprehend the material. Plus, the clear and straightforward writing style presents information just as you will encounter it in your day-to-day practice, ensuring you’re even more prepared to make an impact from the start!
- Greater number of Case scenarios encourage critical thinking, discussion, and debate among you and fellow students or among practitioners and colleagues.
- The latest legislation, nursing standards, guidelines, references, trends, principles, theories and models.
- Critical Thinking: Discussion Points at the end of every chapter test your comprehension of the material.
- Clear and straightforward writing style presents information in the way that you will encounter ethical and legal issues in day-to-day practice.
- Key terms are indicated in bold type and are further defined and explained in the Glossary.
1. An Introduction to the Ethics and the Law: A Perspective for Nurses
2. Ethical Theories: Their Meaning for Nursing
3. Guiding Ethical Decision Making: Resources for Nurses
4. The Canadian Legal System
5. Regulation of the Nursing Profession
6. Informed Consent: Rights and Obligations
7. The Nurse’s Legal Accountabilities: Professional Competence, Misconduct, Malpractice, and Nursing Documentation
8. Complexity at the End of Life: The Ethical and Legal Challenges
9. Ethical and Legal Issues Related to Advancing Science and Technology
10. Safeguarding Patient Rights
11. Perspectives on the Rights of Nurses
12. Ethical Issues in Leadership, the Organization, and Approaches to the Delivery of Care
Glossary
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771721776
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721790
Margaret Keatings
Margaret Keatings, RN, MHSc
Senior Advisor SickKids International, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario.
Adams Pamela
Pamela Adams, RN, BN, MScN, PhD, JD, Member of the Law Society of Ontario
Professor and Year 4 Program Coordinator, School of Health Sciences, University of New Brunswick / Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning Collaborative Bachelor of Nursing Degree Program, Toronto, Ontario.