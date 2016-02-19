Ether Lipids Chemistry and Biology
1st Edition
Ether Lipids: Chemistry and Biology provides the major research breakthroughs in the chemistry and biology of ether lipids.
This book contains 16 chapters and begins with the history of studies of ether lipids. The subsequent chapters deal with the chemical syntheses, analytical procedures, biological effects, and metabolic pathways of these lipids. Considerable chapters are devoted to the biochemical aspects of ether lipids in diverse species, such as mammals, birds, marine organisms, mollusks, protozoal, bacteria, and plants. These chapters also illustrate the suitability and usefulness of the various tissues to elucidate the role of these lipids in living systems.
This text will be of value to chemists, biologists, biomedical scientists and researchers, and graduate students.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Nomenclature
Chapter I The History of Ether-Linked Lipids through 1960
I. Plasmalogens
II. Alkoxylipids
References
Appendix—Biomedical Applications
Chapter II Ether-Linked Lipids: Chemistry and Methods of Measurement
I. Introduction
II. Alkyl Glyceryl Ethers (1-Alkylglycerols)
III. Dialkyl Glyceryl Ethers
IV. Alk-1-enyl Glyceryl Ethers
References
Chapter III The Chemical Syntheses of Alkoxylipids
I. Introduction
II. Syntheses of Long-Chain Alkyl Glycerol Ethers
III. Syntheses of Long-Chain Ether Esters of Glycerol
IV. Syntheses of Other Neutral Alkoxylipids
V. Syntheses of Alkoxyphospholipids
VI. Syntheses of Some Phospholipid Analogs
References
Chapter IV The Chemical Synthesis of Glycerolipids Containing S-Alkyl, Hydroxy-O-alkyl, and Methoxy-O-alkyl Groups
I. Synthesis of Glycerolipids Containing S-Alkyl Groups
II. Synthesis of Glycerolipids Containing Hydroxy-Substituted O-Alkyl Groups
III. Synthesis of Glycerolipids Containing Methoxy-Substituted O-Alkyl Groups
References
Chapter V The Chemical Syntheses of Plasmalogens
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Alk-1-enyl Ethers of Glycerol
III. Preparation of Derivatives of Alk-1-enyl Glycerol Ethers Suitable for Phosphorylation
IV. Synthetic Alk-1-enyl Glycerol Ethers Containing Phosphate Ester Groups
References
Chapter VI The Chemical Syntheses of O-Alkyldihydroxyacetone Phosphate and Related Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate
III. Synthesis of Acyl Derivatives of Dihydroxyacetone and Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate
IV. Synthesis of O-Alkyl Derivatives of Dihydroxyacetone and Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate
References
Chapter VII The Enzymic Pathways of Ether-Linked Lipids and Their Precursors
I. Enzymic Synthesis of Alkyl Glycerolipids
II. Enzymic Synthesis of Plasmalogens
III. Enzymic Synthesis of Ether Bonds in Miscellaneous Lipids and Other Compounds
IV. Enzymic Reactions Responsible for the Biosynthesis of Ether-Linked Precursors
V. Enzymic Degradation of Ether Linkages in Glycerolipids
VI. Ether-Linked Glycerolipids as Substrates for Lipases, Phospholipases, and Phosphatases
References
Chapter VIII Biological Effects and Biomedical Applications of Alkoxylipids
I. Introduction
II. Toxicity of Alkoxylipids
III. Absorption of Alkoxylipids and Use of Alkoxylipids in "Fat" Absorption Studies
IV. Alkoxylipids as Substrates for Acyl Hydrolases
V. Applications of Alkoxylipids in Therapy
VI. Possible Functions of Naturally Occurring Alkoxylipids
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter IX Content, Composition, and Metabolism of Mammalian and Avian Lipids That Contain Ether Groups
I. Introduction
II. Content
III. Composition
IV. Metabolism
V. Summary
References
Chapter X Ether-Linked Lipids and Fatty Alcohol Precursors in Neoplasms
I. Introduction
II. Nature of the Ether-Linked Aliphatic Moieties in Neoplastic Cells
III. Ether-Linked Lipid Content in Neoplastic Cells
IV. Fatty Alcohols in Neoplasms
V. Metabolism of Ether-Linked Glycerolipids in Neoplasms
References
Chapter XI The Ether Bond in Marine Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Alkyl Glycerolipids
III. Alk-1-enyl Glycerolipids
IV. Ether-Linked Phosphatides and Miscellaneous Structures
V. Diol Lipids
References
Chapter XII Ether-Linked Lipids in Molluscs
I. Introduction
II. Distribution
III. Metabolism
References
Chapter XIII Ether-Linked Lipids in Protozoa
I. Introduction
II. Distribution
III. Metabolism
IV. Biological Function
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter XIV Bacterial Plasmalogens
I. Distribution of Plasmalogens among Bacteria
I I . The Aldehyde Chains of Bacterial Plasmalogens
III. Alkyl Glycerolipids in Bacteria
IV. Bacterial Plasmalogen Biosynthesis
V. Summary
References
Chapter XV Ether-Linked Lipids in Extremely Halophilic Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. The Extremely Halophilic Bacteria
III. Chemistry of the Ether-Linked Lipids of Extremely Halophilic Bacteria
IV. Metabolic Studies
V. Function of Diphytanyl Ether Lipids in Cells of Extremely Halophilic Bacteria
References
Chapter XVI The Search for Alkoxylipids in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Alkoxylipids in Plant Tissues
III. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
