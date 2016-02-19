Estuarine variability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127618906, 9781483289380

Estuarine variability

1st Edition

Editors: Douglas A. Wolfe
eBook ISBN: 9781483289380
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 1986
Page Count: 509
Description

Estuarine Variability illustrates particular aspects of research related to estuarine variability.

This book discusses geographic variability, temporal variability, process variability, spatial variability, and modeling of estuarine variability. Examples around the globe that illustrate the sources and nature of variability exhibited by estuarine systems are also described in detail.

This compilation emphasizes various approaches that capture important aspects of spatial and temporal variability in models that can guide estuarine management decisions and focus further research. The differences that appear at various times within estuaries, or that exist among estuaries at any given time are likewise considered.

This text is suitable for researchers and specialists conducting work in the field of estuarine research.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Overview

Estuarine Variability: An Overview

Estuarine Geographic Variability

Variability in the Evolution of Two Adjacent Bedrock-Framed Estuaries in Maine

Comparative Analysis of Estuaries Bordering the Yellow Sea

Comparative Oceanography of Coastal Lagoons

Relationships Among Physical Characteristics, Vegetation Distribution and Fisheries Yield in Gulf of Mexico Estuaries

Temporal Variability in Estuaries

Temporal Variability of Elevations, Currents and Salinity in a Well-Mixed Estuary

Interannual Variability in Biogeochemistry of Partially Mixed Estuaries: Dissolved Silicate Cycles in Northern San Francisco Bay

Convergent Fronts in the Circulation of Tidal Estuaries

Tidal Rectification in the Peconic Bays Estuary

Flow-Induced Variation in Transport and Deposition Pathways in the Chesapeake Bay: The Effect on Phytoplankton Dominance and Anoxia

Effect of Watershed Modification on a Small Coastal Plain Estuary

Diurnal Variation of Surface Phytoplankton in the Patuxent River

Surface Sediment Stabilization-Destabilization and Suspended Sediment Cycles on an Intertidal Mudflat

Process Variability in Estuaries

Temporal Variability in Oxygen Metabolism of an Estuarine Shoal Sediment

Vertical Accretion in Marshes with Varying Rates of Sea Level Rise

Process Variability in the Gulf of Maine—A Macroestuarine Environment

The Relation of Denitrification Potentials to Selected Physical and Chemical Factors in Sediments of Chesapeake Bay

Temporal Variability of Salt Marsh Vegetation: The Role of Low-Salinity Gaps and Environmental Stress

Space and Time Variability of Nutrients in the Venice Lagoon

Spatial Variability in Estuaries

Intermittency in Estuarine Mixing

Abiotic Factors Influencing the Spatial and Temporal Variability of Juvenile Fish in Pamlico Sound, North Carolina

Low-Frequency Shelf-Estuarine Exchange Processes in Mobile Bay and Other Estuarine Systems on the Northern Gulf of Mexico

Phytoplankton Spatial Distribution in South San Francisco Bay: Mesoscale and Small-Scale Variability

Modeling Estuarine Variability

Modeling Spatial and Temporal Succession in the Atchafalaya/Terrebonne Marsh/Estuarine Complex in South Louisiana

Modeling Spatial and Temporal Variability in a Salt Marsh: Sensitivity to Rates of Primary Production, Tidal Migration and Microbial Degradation

A Model of Carbon Flow in the Spartina Anglica Marshes of the Severn Estuary, U.K.

Chesapeake Bay Physical Model Investigations of Salinity Response to Neap-Spring Tidal Dynamics: A Descriptive Examination

Salinity Redistributions in Deepened Estuaries

A Screening Model Framework for Estuarine Assessment

Index

