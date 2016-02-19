Estuarine variability
1st Edition
Description
Estuarine Variability illustrates particular aspects of research related to estuarine variability.
This book discusses geographic variability, temporal variability, process variability, spatial variability, and modeling of estuarine variability. Examples around the globe that illustrate the sources and nature of variability exhibited by estuarine systems are also described in detail.
This compilation emphasizes various approaches that capture important aspects of spatial and temporal variability in models that can guide estuarine management decisions and focus further research. The differences that appear at various times within estuaries, or that exist among estuaries at any given time are likewise considered.
This text is suitable for researchers and specialists conducting work in the field of estuarine research.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Overview
Estuarine Variability: An Overview
Estuarine Geographic Variability
Variability in the Evolution of Two Adjacent Bedrock-Framed Estuaries in Maine
Comparative Analysis of Estuaries Bordering the Yellow Sea
Comparative Oceanography of Coastal Lagoons
Relationships Among Physical Characteristics, Vegetation Distribution and Fisheries Yield in Gulf of Mexico Estuaries
Temporal Variability in Estuaries
Temporal Variability of Elevations, Currents and Salinity in a Well-Mixed Estuary
Interannual Variability in Biogeochemistry of Partially Mixed Estuaries: Dissolved Silicate Cycles in Northern San Francisco Bay
Convergent Fronts in the Circulation of Tidal Estuaries
Tidal Rectification in the Peconic Bays Estuary
Flow-Induced Variation in Transport and Deposition Pathways in the Chesapeake Bay: The Effect on Phytoplankton Dominance and Anoxia
Effect of Watershed Modification on a Small Coastal Plain Estuary
Diurnal Variation of Surface Phytoplankton in the Patuxent River
Surface Sediment Stabilization-Destabilization and Suspended Sediment Cycles on an Intertidal Mudflat
Process Variability in Estuaries
Temporal Variability in Oxygen Metabolism of an Estuarine Shoal Sediment
Vertical Accretion in Marshes with Varying Rates of Sea Level Rise
Process Variability in the Gulf of Maine—A Macroestuarine Environment
The Relation of Denitrification Potentials to Selected Physical and Chemical Factors in Sediments of Chesapeake Bay
Temporal Variability of Salt Marsh Vegetation: The Role of Low-Salinity Gaps and Environmental Stress
Space and Time Variability of Nutrients in the Venice Lagoon
Spatial Variability in Estuaries
Intermittency in Estuarine Mixing
Abiotic Factors Influencing the Spatial and Temporal Variability of Juvenile Fish in Pamlico Sound, North Carolina
Low-Frequency Shelf-Estuarine Exchange Processes in Mobile Bay and Other Estuarine Systems on the Northern Gulf of Mexico
Phytoplankton Spatial Distribution in South San Francisco Bay: Mesoscale and Small-Scale Variability
Modeling Estuarine Variability
Modeling Spatial and Temporal Succession in the Atchafalaya/Terrebonne Marsh/Estuarine Complex in South Louisiana
Modeling Spatial and Temporal Variability in a Salt Marsh: Sensitivity to Rates of Primary Production, Tidal Migration and Microbial Degradation
A Model of Carbon Flow in the Spartina Anglica Marshes of the Severn Estuary, U.K.
Chesapeake Bay Physical Model Investigations of Salinity Response to Neap-Spring Tidal Dynamics: A Descriptive Examination
Salinity Redistributions in Deepened Estuaries
A Screening Model Framework for Estuarine Assessment
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 509
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 15th October 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289380