Estuarine Processes, Volume II: Circulation, Sediments, and Transfer of Material in the Estuary provides information pertinent to estuarine processes and focuses on dynamic interactions at several levels of organization. This book describes the effects of physical alterations on estuarial hydraulics, dissolved and particulate material support, and on aquatic biota.

Organized into six parts encompassing 27 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the historic changes in salinity balance in the estuarial zone of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. This text then reviews the effect of enlargement of artificial waterway of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, which has resulted in substantial alterations of the physical hydrography, biotic populations and chemical environment of the canal and its approaches. Other chapters consider the elements in a mathematical model for estuarial sediment transport. This book discusses as well sediment transport rates in coastal waters. The final chapter deals with accurate estimates of fish abundance for models of many estuarine processes.

This book is a valuable resource for ecologists, environmentalists, and scientists.