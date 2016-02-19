Estuarine Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127518022, 9781483265421

Estuarine Processes

1st Edition

Circulation, Sediments, and Transfer of Material in the Estuary

Editors: Martin Wiley
eBook ISBN: 9781483265421
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 446
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Estuarine Processes, Volume II: Circulation, Sediments, and Transfer of Material in the Estuary provides information pertinent to estuarine processes and focuses on dynamic interactions at several levels of organization. This book describes the effects of physical alterations on estuarial hydraulics, dissolved and particulate material support, and on aquatic biota.

Organized into six parts encompassing 27 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the historic changes in salinity balance in the estuarial zone of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. This text then reviews the effect of enlargement of artificial waterway of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, which has resulted in substantial alterations of the physical hydrography, biotic populations and chemical environment of the canal and its approaches. Other chapters consider the elements in a mathematical model for estuarial sediment transport. This book discusses as well sediment transport rates in coastal waters. The final chapter deals with accurate estimates of fish abundance for models of many estuarine processes.

This book is a valuable resource for ecologists, environmentalists, and scientists.

Table of Contents


List of Conveners

List of Contributors

Preface

Effects of Physical Alterations

Impact of Upstream Storage and Diversions on Salinity Balance in Estuaries

Effects of Enlargement of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal

Introduction to Sedimentary Processes I: Suspended Sediment Transport and Circulation

Distribution and Transport of Suspended Particulate Material of the Amazon River in the Ocean

Suspended Sediment Budget for Chesapeake Bay

Transport and Deposition of Suspended Sediment in the Gironde Estuary, France

Suspended-Particle Transport and Circulation in San Francisco Bay: An Overview

Mathematical Modeling of Sediment Transport in Estuaries

Introduction to Sedimentary Processes II: Suspended Sediment Transport and Circulation

Shear Stress and Sediment Transport in Unsteady Turbulent Flows

The Measurement of Bed Shear Stresses and Bedload Transport Rates

Sedimentology and Channel Slope Morphology of an Anoxic Basin in Southern Netherlands

Dredging and Spoil Disposal-Major Geologic Processes in San Diego Bay, California

Sedimentary Patterns and Processes in West Coast Lagoons

Coastal Lagoons of Mexico—Their Origin and Classification

Interactions Between Tidal Wetlands and Coastal Waters

Nutrient Exchanges between Brackish Water Marshes and the Estuary

Nitrogen Pools and Fluxes in a Georgia Salt Marsh

Productivity and Nutrient Export Studies in a Cypress Swamp and Lake System in Louisiana

Flux of Organic Matter through a Salt Marsh

Benthic Detritus in a Saltmarsh Tidal Creek

Carbon Resources of a Benthic Salt Marsh Invertebrate Nassarius obsoletus Say (Mollusca: Nassariidae)

Contribution of Tidal Marshlands to Mid-Atlantic Estuarine Food Chains

Circulation Models

A Two-Dimensional Numerical Model for the Simulation of Partially Mixed Estuaries

The Simulation of Estuarine Circulations with a Fully Three-Dimensional Numerical Model

On the Numerical Formulation of a Time Dependent Multi-Level Model of an Estuary, with Particular Reference to Boundary Conditions

Formulation and Closure of a Model of Tidal-Mean Circulation in a Stratified Estuary

Tools and Methods

Remote Sensing of Coastal Wetland Vegetation and Estuarine Water Properties

The Hydraulic Model of Chesapeake Bay

The Evaluation and Use of Gear Efficiencies in the Estimation of Estuarine Fish Abundance

Index

Details

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265421

About the Editor

Martin Wiley

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.