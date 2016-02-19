Estuarine Processes
1st Edition
Circulation, Sediments, and Transfer of Material in the Estuary
Estuarine Processes, Volume II: Circulation, Sediments, and Transfer of Material in the Estuary provides information pertinent to estuarine processes and focuses on dynamic interactions at several levels of organization. This book describes the effects of physical alterations on estuarial hydraulics, dissolved and particulate material support, and on aquatic biota.
Organized into six parts encompassing 27 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the historic changes in salinity balance in the estuarial zone of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. This text then reviews the effect of enlargement of artificial waterway of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, which has resulted in substantial alterations of the physical hydrography, biotic populations and chemical environment of the canal and its approaches. Other chapters consider the elements in a mathematical model for estuarial sediment transport. This book discusses as well sediment transport rates in coastal waters. The final chapter deals with accurate estimates of fish abundance for models of many estuarine processes.
This book is a valuable resource for ecologists, environmentalists, and scientists.
Effects of Physical Alterations
Impact of Upstream Storage and Diversions on Salinity Balance in Estuaries
Effects of Enlargement of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal
Introduction to Sedimentary Processes I: Suspended Sediment Transport and Circulation
Distribution and Transport of Suspended Particulate Material of the Amazon River in the Ocean
Suspended Sediment Budget for Chesapeake Bay
Transport and Deposition of Suspended Sediment in the Gironde Estuary, France
Suspended-Particle Transport and Circulation in San Francisco Bay: An Overview
Mathematical Modeling of Sediment Transport in Estuaries
Introduction to Sedimentary Processes II: Suspended Sediment Transport and Circulation
Shear Stress and Sediment Transport in Unsteady Turbulent Flows
The Measurement of Bed Shear Stresses and Bedload Transport Rates
Sedimentology and Channel Slope Morphology of an Anoxic Basin in Southern Netherlands
Dredging and Spoil Disposal-Major Geologic Processes in San Diego Bay, California
Sedimentary Patterns and Processes in West Coast Lagoons
Coastal Lagoons of Mexico—Their Origin and Classification
Interactions Between Tidal Wetlands and Coastal Waters
Nutrient Exchanges between Brackish Water Marshes and the Estuary
Nitrogen Pools and Fluxes in a Georgia Salt Marsh
Productivity and Nutrient Export Studies in a Cypress Swamp and Lake System in Louisiana
Flux of Organic Matter through a Salt Marsh
Benthic Detritus in a Saltmarsh Tidal Creek
Carbon Resources of a Benthic Salt Marsh Invertebrate Nassarius obsoletus Say (Mollusca: Nassariidae)
Contribution of Tidal Marshlands to Mid-Atlantic Estuarine Food Chains
Circulation Models
A Two-Dimensional Numerical Model for the Simulation of Partially Mixed Estuaries
The Simulation of Estuarine Circulations with a Fully Three-Dimensional Numerical Model
On the Numerical Formulation of a Time Dependent Multi-Level Model of an Estuary, with Particular Reference to Boundary Conditions
Formulation and Closure of a Model of Tidal-Mean Circulation in a Stratified Estuary
Tools and Methods
Remote Sensing of Coastal Wetland Vegetation and Estuarine Water Properties
The Hydraulic Model of Chesapeake Bay
The Evaluation and Use of Gear Efficiencies in the Estimation of Estuarine Fish Abundance
Index
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265421