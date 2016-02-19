Estuarine Perspectives

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Value and Management of Wetlands

Estimating the Economic Value of Coastal Wetlands: Conceptual Issues and Research Needs

Wetlands' Values—Contributions to Environmental Quality or to National Economic Development?

Quantification of Environmental Impacts in the Coastal Zone

Wetlands and Wildlife Values: A Practical Field Approach to Quantifying Habitat Values

Evaluating the Effectiveness of Coastal Zone Management

A New Zealand Research Program to Assist Community Management of an Estuary

Territorial Sea Fisheries Management and Estuarine Dependence

Socio-Cultural Values of Wetlands

Chemical Cycles and Fluxes

Nutrient Fluxes Across the Sediment-Water Interface in the Turbid Zone of a Coastal Plain Estuary

Nutrient Variability and Fluxes in an Estuarine System

Nutrient Interactions Between Salt Marsh, Mudflats and Estuarine Water

An Evaluation of Marsh Nitrogen Fixation

Nitrogen and Phosphorus Cycling in a Gulf Coast Salt Marsh

Microbial Nitrogen Cycling in a Seagrass Community

Effects of Bioturbation and Predation by Mellita quinquiesperforata on Sedimentary Microbial Community Structure

A Bioenergetic Model of Anaerobic Decomposition: Sulfate Reduction

Arctic Estuaries

A Study of Plankton Ecology in Chesterfield Inlet, Northwest Territories: An Arctic Estuary

Zooplankton in a Canadian Arctic Estuary

Primary Production and Photosynthesis

Effects of Harvesting on the Annual Net Aboveground Primary Productivity of Selected Gulf Coast Marsh Plants

A Comparison of Spartina Alterniflora Primary Production Estimated by Destructive and Nondestructive Techniques

An Evaluation of Aeration, Nitrogen, pH and Salinity as Factors Affecting Spartina Alterniflora Growth: A Summary

Influences of Estuarine Circulation on the Distribution and Biomass of Phytoplankton Size Fractions

Characterization of Light Extinction and Attenuation in Chesapeake Bay, August 1977

Contemporary Techniques in Estuarine Research

Measuring Effects of Prédation on Benthic Communities in Soft Sediments

Approaches to the Study of Competition in Benthic Communities in Soft Sediments

Computer-Processing of Zooplankton Samples

Computer Simulation of Air-Estuary Thermal Energy Fluxes

Box Model Application to a Study of Suspended Sediment Distributions and Fluxes in Partially Mixed Estuaries

Time Series Measurements of Estuarine Material Fluxes

Remote Sensing as a Technique for Synoptic Inventories of Fisheries Related Resources

Estuarine Sediment: Physical and Biological Factors

Sediment Introduction and Deposition in a Coastal Lagoon, Cape May, New Jersey

The Biodeposition Cycle of a Surface Deposit-Feeding Bivalve, Macoma Balthica (L.)

Ecosystem Dynamics

The Impact of Prey-Predator Waves from Estuaries on the Planktonic Marine Ecosystem

Ontogenetic Trophic Relationships and Stress in a Coastal Seagrass System in Florida

Feeding Strategies and Patterns of Movement in Juvenile Estuarine Fishes

Seagrass Habitats: The Roles of Habitat Complexity, Competition and Predation in Structuring Associated Fish and Motile Macroinvertebrate Assemblages

Fish Community Structure and Function in Terminos Lagoon, a Tropical Estuary in the Southern Gulf of Mexico

Hypotheses of Estuarine Ecology

The Status of Three Ecosystem-Level Hypotheses Regarding Salt Marsh Estuaries: Tidal Subsidy, Outwelling, and Detritus-Based Food Chains

On the Epistemology of Ecosystem Analysis

Genetic Divergence in Estuaries

Filter Feeder Coupling Between the Estuarine Water Column and Benthic Subsystems

Index