Estuarine Perspectives
1st Edition
Editors: Victor S Kennedy
eBook ISBN: 9781483277493
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 556
Description
Estuarine Perspectives presents most of the invited papers presented at the Fifth Biennial International Research Conference on Estuarine Research. The book includes information on one tropical and two Arctic estuaries; contemporary techniques as applied to estuarine research; and some hypotheses of estuarine ecology. The text also describes value and management of wetlands as well as the chemical cycles and fluxes. The primary production and photosynthesis; the physical and biological factors of estuarine sediment; and the ecosystem dynamics are also encompassed.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Value and Management of Wetlands
Estimating the Economic Value of Coastal Wetlands: Conceptual Issues and Research Needs
Wetlands' Values—Contributions to Environmental Quality or to National Economic Development?
Quantification of Environmental Impacts in the Coastal Zone
Wetlands and Wildlife Values: A Practical Field Approach to Quantifying Habitat Values
Evaluating the Effectiveness of Coastal Zone Management
A New Zealand Research Program to Assist Community Management of an Estuary
Territorial Sea Fisheries Management and Estuarine Dependence
Socio-Cultural Values of Wetlands
Chemical Cycles and Fluxes
Nutrient Fluxes Across the Sediment-Water Interface in the Turbid Zone of a Coastal Plain Estuary
Nutrient Variability and Fluxes in an Estuarine System
Nutrient Interactions Between Salt Marsh, Mudflats and Estuarine Water
An Evaluation of Marsh Nitrogen Fixation
Nitrogen and Phosphorus Cycling in a Gulf Coast Salt Marsh
Microbial Nitrogen Cycling in a Seagrass Community
Effects of Bioturbation and Predation by Mellita quinquiesperforata on Sedimentary Microbial Community Structure
A Bioenergetic Model of Anaerobic Decomposition: Sulfate Reduction
Arctic Estuaries
A Study of Plankton Ecology in Chesterfield Inlet, Northwest Territories: An Arctic Estuary
Zooplankton in a Canadian Arctic Estuary
Primary Production and Photosynthesis
Effects of Harvesting on the Annual Net Aboveground Primary Productivity of Selected Gulf Coast Marsh Plants
A Comparison of Spartina Alterniflora Primary Production Estimated by Destructive and Nondestructive Techniques
An Evaluation of Aeration, Nitrogen, pH and Salinity as Factors Affecting Spartina Alterniflora Growth: A Summary
Influences of Estuarine Circulation on the Distribution and Biomass of Phytoplankton Size Fractions
Characterization of Light Extinction and Attenuation in Chesapeake Bay, August 1977
Contemporary Techniques in Estuarine Research
Measuring Effects of Prédation on Benthic Communities in Soft Sediments
Approaches to the Study of Competition in Benthic Communities in Soft Sediments
Computer-Processing of Zooplankton Samples
Computer Simulation of Air-Estuary Thermal Energy Fluxes
Box Model Application to a Study of Suspended Sediment Distributions and Fluxes in Partially Mixed Estuaries
Time Series Measurements of Estuarine Material Fluxes
Remote Sensing as a Technique for Synoptic Inventories of Fisheries Related Resources
Estuarine Sediment: Physical and Biological Factors
Sediment Introduction and Deposition in a Coastal Lagoon, Cape May, New Jersey
The Biodeposition Cycle of a Surface Deposit-Feeding Bivalve, Macoma Balthica (L.)
Ecosystem Dynamics
The Impact of Prey-Predator Waves from Estuaries on the Planktonic Marine Ecosystem
Ontogenetic Trophic Relationships and Stress in a Coastal Seagrass System in Florida
Feeding Strategies and Patterns of Movement in Juvenile Estuarine Fishes
Seagrass Habitats: The Roles of Habitat Complexity, Competition and Predation in Structuring Associated Fish and Motile Macroinvertebrate Assemblages
Fish Community Structure and Function in Terminos Lagoon, a Tropical Estuary in the Southern Gulf of Mexico
Hypotheses of Estuarine Ecology
The Status of Three Ecosystem-Level Hypotheses Regarding Salt Marsh Estuaries: Tidal Subsidy, Outwelling, and Detritus-Based Food Chains
On the Epistemology of Ecosystem Analysis
Genetic Divergence in Estuaries
Filter Feeder Coupling Between the Estuarine Water Column and Benthic Subsystems
Index
