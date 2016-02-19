Estuarine Comparisons
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth Biennial International Estuarine Research Conference, Gleneden Beach, Oregon, November 1-6, 1981
Estuarine Comparisons compares the knowledge gained about many of the world's estuaries. The book compares the Pacific, Gulf, and Atlantic coast estuaries, and the physical, chemical, and biological parameters in estuaries throughout the world. The text also compares the features of North Sea, east and West Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific estuaries, as well as of pioneering work in the Chang Jiang estuary of China, one of the largest in the world. Comparisons of anadromous fisheries, estuarine microbiology, and many other interactive features over a wide variety of latitudinal and longitudinal variation are also encompassed. People interested in estuaries, including ecologists, will find the book invaluable.
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Ecodynamic Comparisons among Estuaries
Scales of Variability in Estuarine Ecosystems
Localized Mixing of Low Salinity Patches in a Partially Mixed Estuary (Southampton Water, England)
Temporal and Spatial Considerations in Measuring Estuarine Water Fluxes
Relationship Between Physical Characteristics and Organic Carbon Sources as a Basis for Comparing Estuaries in Southern New England
A Comparative Analysis of Nutrients and other Factors Influencing Estuarine Phytoplankton Production
Biochemical Correlates of Structure and Stability in Divergent Plankton Communities
Responses of Texas Estuaries to Freshwater Inflows
An Analysis of Environmental Factors Regulating Community Metabolism and Fisheries Production in a Louisiana Estuary
Dynamics Beneath the Marsh Soil Surface
A Review of Primary Production and Decomposition Dynamics of the Belowground Marsh Component
Bacteria and Microbial Distribution in Estuarine Sediments
The Regulation of Decomposition and Heterotrophic Microbial Activity in Salt Marsh Soils: A Review
Nitrogen Cycling and Estuarine Interfaces: Some Current Concepts and Research Directions
Soil Dynamics and the Productivity of Spartina Alterniflora
Effects of Hypoxia on Root and Shoot Respiration of Spartina Alterniflora
Sedimentation, Nutrient Accumulation, and Early Diagenesis in Louisiana Baratarνa Basin Coastal Marshes
Ecological Implications of the Vertical Distribution of Meiofauna in Salt Marsh Sediments
The Influence of Fiddler Crab Burrows and Burrowing on Metabolic Processes in Salt Marsh Sediments
Emissions of Sulfur Gases to the Atmosphere from Estuaries and Coastal Areas
Comparisons of Anadromous Fishes in Estuaries
Juvenile Pacific Salmon in Estuaries: The Life Support System
The Role of Puget Sound and Washington Coastal Estuaries in the Life History of Pacific Salmon: An Unappreciated Function
Migration Characteristics of Coho Salmon (Oncorhynchus Kisutch) Smolts in the Columbia River and its Estuary
Temporal Use of an Oregon Estuary by Hatchery and Wild Juvenile Salmon
Life History of Fall-Run Juvenile Chinook Salmon, Oncorhynchus Tshawytscha, in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Estuary, California
Status of Anadromous Fishes in Southeastern U.S. Estuaries
Factors Affecting Recruitment of Potomac River Striped Bass and Resulting Implications for Management
Larval Retention in Estuaries
Estuarine Larval Retention Mechanisms on Two Scales
Larval Recruitment in the Crab Callinectes sapidus Rathbun: An Amendment to the Concept of Larval Retention in Estuaries
Comparison of Dispersal of Crab Larvae in Delaware Bay, USA, and the Gulf of Nicoya, Central America
Timing of Larval Production and Flux of Invertebrate Larvae in a Well-Mixed Estuary
Tidally Timed Behavior: Effects on Larval Distributions in Estuaries
Selection for Retention or Export of Larvae in Estuaries
Population Genetics of Coastal and Estuarine Invertebrates: Does Larval Behavior Influence Population Structure?
Genetic Consequences of Larval Retention: Theoretical and Methodological Aspects
Estuarine Sediment Dynamics and Sedimentation Control
Introduction to Session on Estuarine Sediment Dynamics and Sedimentation Control
Time Dependent Properties of Cohesive Sediment Relevant to Sedimentation Management - European Experience
Resuspension Potential of Deposited Cohesive Sediment Beds
Sedimentation Associated with Tidal Barriers in China's Estuaries and Measures for its Reduction
Sediment Problems and their Control in U.S. Navy Pier Slips in Selected Harbors of the United States
Sediment Control Through Dredging
The Yangtze Estuary: Its Origin and Development
The Chang Jiang (Yangtze) Estuary: Establishing its Place in the Community of Estuaries
The Model of Development of the Chang Jiang Estuary During the Last 2000 Years
Descriptions of the Morphology and Sedimentary Structures of the River Mouth Bar in the Chang Jiang Estuary
Circulation of the Chang Jiang Estuary and its Effect on the Transport of Suspended Sediment
A Study of Diffusion of Upper-Layer Suspended Sediments in Discharges from the Chang Jiang Estuary into the Sea, Based on Satellite Imagery
Index
- No. of pages:
- 728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th September 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257853