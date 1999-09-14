Estuaries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139293, 9780080567136

Estuaries, Volume 29

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Dave Nedwell Dave Raffaelli Alastair Fitter
eBook ISBN: 9780080567136
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120139293
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th September 1999
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

D.O. Hessen, Catchment Properties and the Transport of Major Elements to Estuaries.

D.B. Nedwell, T.D. Jickells, M.T. Trimmer, and R. Sanders, Nutrients in Estuaries.

G.J.C. Underwood and J. Kromkamp, Primary Production by Phytoplankton and Microphytobenthos in Estuaries.

D.M. Paterson and K.S. Black, Water Flow, Sediment Dynamics, and Benthic Biology.

P.M.J. Herman, J.J. Middleburg, J. Van de Koppel, and C.H.R. Heip, Ecology of Estuarine Macrobenthos.

S. Crooks and R.K. Turner, Integrated Coastal Management: Sustaining Estuarine Natural Resources.

Description

The importance and ecological significance of estuaries has been long appreciated. In the last few years, there has been increased research activity, resulting in significant advances in understanding of estuarine ecology. This special thematic volume of Advances in Ecological Research provides an overview of a number of the important areas. Ranging from the macroscale: how differences in river basins influence the loads of nutrients, through the impacts and fates of the nutrient loads, to how both phytoplanktonic and benthic estuarine primary production are regulated. There is also a review of the key factors influencing the outcome of management decisions for estuaries from the point of sustainability of estuarine resources. This volume is essential reading and reference for all those interested in estuaries including ecologists, environmental scientists, botanists, and zoologists.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Dave Nedwell Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological Sciences, University of Essex, U.K.

Dave Raffaelli Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Aberdeen, U.K.

Alastair Fitter Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of York, U.K.

