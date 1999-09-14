Estuaries, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
D.O. Hessen, Catchment Properties and the Transport of Major Elements to Estuaries.
D.B. Nedwell, T.D. Jickells, M.T. Trimmer, and R. Sanders, Nutrients in Estuaries.
G.J.C. Underwood and J. Kromkamp, Primary Production by Phytoplankton and Microphytobenthos in Estuaries.
D.M. Paterson and K.S. Black, Water Flow, Sediment Dynamics, and Benthic Biology.
P.M.J. Herman, J.J. Middleburg, J. Van de Koppel, and C.H.R. Heip, Ecology of Estuarine Macrobenthos.
S. Crooks and R.K. Turner, Integrated Coastal Management: Sustaining Estuarine Natural Resources.
Description
The importance and ecological significance of estuaries has been long appreciated. In the last few years, there has been increased research activity, resulting in significant advances in understanding of estuarine ecology. This special thematic volume of Advances in Ecological Research provides an overview of a number of the important areas. Ranging from the macroscale: how differences in river basins influence the loads of nutrients, through the impacts and fates of the nutrient loads, to how both phytoplanktonic and benthic estuarine primary production are regulated. There is also a review of the key factors influencing the outcome of management decisions for estuaries from the point of sustainability of estuarine resources. This volume is essential reading and reference for all those interested in estuaries including ecologists, environmental scientists, botanists, and zoologists.
Readership
Research level ecologists in adademia and industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 14th September 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080567136
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120139293
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." @source:--NATURE @qu:"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." @source:--PHYTOLOGIA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Dave Nedwell Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological Sciences, University of Essex, U.K.
Dave Raffaelli Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Aberdeen, U.K.
Alastair Fitter Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of York, U.K.