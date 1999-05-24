Estimator's Equipment Installation Man-Hour Manual
3rd Edition
Description
This new edition is expanded to include 26 new man-hour tables on compressors, dryers, dampers, filters, coolers, and heaters. This manual eliminates guesswork and enables you to produce fast, accurate equipment installation labor estimates.
Table of Contents
: Production and composite rate. Boilers and heaters. Classification equipment. Compressors and air dryers. Conveyors and bucket elevators. Crystallizers. Dow therm units. Dry material blenders and feeders. Dryers and flakers. Dust collectors. Ejectors. Extractors. Fans and blowers. Filters. Flotation machines. Gas holders. Generators. Heat exchangers, evaporators, and condensers. Heating, ventilating, air-conditioning, and air-handling units. Hoist-overhead electric. Mixers and blenders. Pumps. Scales. Separators. Size reduction equipment. Thickeners. Vessels, reactors, and tanks. Waste treating equipment. Water treating equipment. Plate welding. Insulation and waterproofing. Supports. Pipe connections. Earthwork. Concrete. Scaffolding. Weight tables. Sample estimating form.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 24th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505978
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780884152873
About the Author
John S. Page
Affiliations and Expertise
John S. Page has wide experience in cost and labor estimating, having worked for some of the largest construction firms in the world. He has made and assembled numerous types of estimates including lump-sum, hard-priced, and scope, and has conducted many time and method studies in the field and in fabricating shops. Mr. Page has a BS in civil engineering from the University of Arkansas and received the Award of Merit from the American Association of Cost Engineers in recognition of outstanding service and cost engineering