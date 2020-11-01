Estimation of Time since Death in Australian Conditions

It is well recognized among forensic anthropologists that the estimation of the time since death is dependent on multiple factors including context, environmental and geographical factors.

The research for the proposed book involved accessing the Australian National Coronial Information System, unique in the world, to collate data about decomposed bodies found in the eastern states of Australia from the years 2000 to 2010. This data revealed that in Australia over 70% of decomposed bodies are found in a house or unit and over 70% are found within 14 days. From the standard autopsy reports, a quantitative method of assessing the degree of decomposition in four specific body organs and the total appearance of the body was collated into a total body score (tbs).

The accuracy of the method was tested by attending a series of decomposed body autopsies at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine in Melbourne and by decomposing two bodies under controlled conditions inside a structure at the Forensic Anthropology Research Centre of Texas State University, San Marcos.

The resulting research data was then used to develop mathematical models for estimating the time since death in decomposed bodies found indoors, up to 14 days after death, in the states of New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and the Northern Territory of Australia.