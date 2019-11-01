Estimating the Human Cost of Transportation Accidents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128126110

Estimating the Human Cost of Transportation Accidents

1st Edition

Methodologies and Policy Implications

Authors: Jagadish Guria
Paperback ISBN: 9780128126110
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
109.00
92.65
95.95
81.56
125.00
106.25
134.50
114.33
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Estimating the Human Cost of Transportation Accidents: Methodologies and Policy Implications discusses the estimation methods needed to determine the monetary value of loss of life and quality of life when evaluating transportation safety programs, policies and projects. In addition, it highlights how to overcome the many challenges researchers face in choosing the right values, including estimating loss of life and life quality, examining strengths and weaknesses, and critically analyzing social costs and implications. This book will allow researchers to better formulate accurate social costs, select safety improvement values, and understand limitations.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive, theoretical, one-stop reference on non-market valuation methodologies, issues and policy implications for transportation health, safety and economics researchers
  • Helps researchers better evaluate the actual total cost of road safety programs, policies and projects, including life quality valuation due to environmental impacts, such as harmful vehicle emissions
  • Provides valuable case studies from around the globe

Readership

Transportation Safety, Health and Economics researchers, practitioners, students, and policy analysts

Table of Contents

1. Components of Social Cost
2. Value of Statistical Life
3. Human Capital Value
4. Revealed Preference Approach
5. Contingent Valuation Approach
6. Direction of Risk Changes
7. Choice Model
8. Heterogeneity
9. Latency
10. International Comparisons
11. The Value of Loss of Life Quality
12. Social and Policy Cost Implications

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128126110

About the Author

Jagadish Guria

Jagadish C. Guria is an Editorial Advisory Board member of Elsevier’s Accident Analysis and Prevention journal. He has taught Econometrics at University of Massachusetts-Boston, and is the former Chief Economic Adviser of New Zealand’s Ministry of Transport. Currently he is a Transport and Health Economics consultant, working with numerous private and public sector clients, including the World Bank.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editorial Advisory Board, Elsevier’s Accident Analysis and Prevention journal

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.