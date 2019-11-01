Estimating the Human Cost of Transportation Accidents
1st Edition
Methodologies and Policy Implications
Description
Estimating the Human Cost of Transportation Accidents: Methodologies and Policy Implications discusses the estimation methods needed to determine the monetary value of loss of life and quality of life when evaluating transportation safety programs, policies and projects. In addition, it highlights how to overcome the many challenges researchers face in choosing the right values, including estimating loss of life and life quality, examining strengths and weaknesses, and critically analyzing social costs and implications. This book will allow researchers to better formulate accurate social costs, select safety improvement values, and understand limitations.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive, theoretical, one-stop reference on non-market valuation methodologies, issues and policy implications for transportation health, safety and economics researchers
- Helps researchers better evaluate the actual total cost of road safety programs, policies and projects, including life quality valuation due to environmental impacts, such as harmful vehicle emissions
- Provides valuable case studies from around the globe
Readership
Transportation Safety, Health and Economics researchers, practitioners, students, and policy analysts
Table of Contents
1. Components of Social Cost
2. Value of Statistical Life
3. Human Capital Value
4. Revealed Preference Approach
5. Contingent Valuation Approach
6. Direction of Risk Changes
7. Choice Model
8. Heterogeneity
9. Latency
10. International Comparisons
11. The Value of Loss of Life Quality
12. Social and Policy Cost Implications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128126110
About the Author
Jagadish Guria
Jagadish C. Guria is an Editorial Advisory Board member of Elsevier’s Accident Analysis and Prevention journal. He has taught Econometrics at University of Massachusetts-Boston, and is the former Chief Economic Adviser of New Zealand’s Ministry of Transport. Currently he is a Transport and Health Economics consultant, working with numerous private and public sector clients, including the World Bank.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editorial Advisory Board, Elsevier’s Accident Analysis and Prevention journal