Estimating for Heating and Ventilating - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780408000727, 9781483102641

Estimating for Heating and Ventilating

3rd Edition

Authors: J.J. Barton
eBook ISBN: 9781483102641
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 17th May 1972
Page Count: 306
Description

Estimating for Heating and Ventilating, Third Edition discusses various concerns regarding heating and ventilating system with an emphasis on cost estimation. The book is comprised of eight chapters that tackle a specific area in heating and ventilating systems. The first chapter tackles the principles and elements of estimating, while the second chapter deals with specifications and drawings. Chapter 3 tackles the materials involved, and Chapter 4 talks about estimating the labor requirements. Chapter 5 discusses the preparation of tender, and Chapter 6 presents notes on costing. Chapter 7 covers builder’s work, and Chapter 8 deals with the estimation of annual running cost. The book will be of great help to engineers, architects, and building administrators who are mostly involved in designing, constructing, and maintaining building systems.

Table of Contents


1 The Principles and Elements of Estimating

2 Specification and Drawings

Typical Standard Specification

Section A. Heating, and General Clauses

Section B. Ventilation

Section C. Automatic Underfeed Bituminous Coal Stokers

Section D. Fully Automatic Oil Burners

Section E. Electrical Work associated with the Heating and Ventilating Installation

3 Materials

4 Estimating Labor Required for Erection

5 Preparing the Tender

6 Notes on Costing

7 Builder's Work

8 Estimating Annual Running Costs

Appendices

Index

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483102641

