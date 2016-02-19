Estimating for Heating and Ventilating
3rd Edition
Description
Estimating for Heating and Ventilating, Third Edition discusses various concerns regarding heating and ventilating system with an emphasis on cost estimation. The book is comprised of eight chapters that tackle a specific area in heating and ventilating systems. The first chapter tackles the principles and elements of estimating, while the second chapter deals with specifications and drawings. Chapter 3 tackles the materials involved, and Chapter 4 talks about estimating the labor requirements. Chapter 5 discusses the preparation of tender, and Chapter 6 presents notes on costing. Chapter 7 covers builder’s work, and Chapter 8 deals with the estimation of annual running cost. The book will be of great help to engineers, architects, and building administrators who are mostly involved in designing, constructing, and maintaining building systems.
Table of Contents
1 The Principles and Elements of Estimating
2 Specification and Drawings
Typical Standard Specification
Section A. Heating, and General Clauses
Section B. Ventilation
Section C. Automatic Underfeed Bituminous Coal Stokers
Section D. Fully Automatic Oil Burners
Section E. Electrical Work associated with the Heating and Ventilating Installation
3 Materials
4 Estimating Labor Required for Erection
5 Preparing the Tender
6 Notes on Costing
7 Builder's Work
8 Estimating Annual Running Costs
Appendices
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1972
- Published:
- 17th May 1972
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102641