Esthetics and Biomechanics in Orthodontics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: DIAGNOSIS AND ESTHETIC CONCEPTS
1. Individualized Orthodontic Diagnosis
2. Individualized Orthodontic Treatment Planning
3. Esthetics in Tooth Display and Smile Design
Part 2: BIOMECHANICS
4. Mechanical Principles of Tooth Movement NEW!
5. Biologic Mechanisms in Orthodontic Tooth Movement
6. Biomechanic Basis of Extraction Space Closure
7. Biomechanics Based Management of Impacted Canines NEW!
Part 3: MANAGEMENT OF VERTICAL DIMENSION PROBLEMS
8. Management of Deep Overbite Malocclusion
9. Management of Open Bite Malocclusion
10. Molar and Incisor Positioning to Achieve Occlusal and Esthetic Objectives
Part 4: MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II MALOCCLUSION
11. Strategies for Treatment of Young Patients with Class II Malocclusions
12. Non Extraction Class II Correction
13. Class II Correction with an Intermaxillary Fixed Non Compliance Device: Twin Force Bite Corrector
Part 5: MANAGEMENT OF CLASS III MALOCCLUSION
14. Treatment Strategies for Developing and Non-Developing Class III Malocclusions
15. Clinical Practice Guidelines for Developing Class III Malocclusion
16. Biomechanical Aspects of a Modified Protraction Headgear
17. New Modalities for the Treatment of Class III Malocclusions NEW!
Part 6: ESTHETICS WITH TEMPORARY ANCHORAGE DEVICES
18. Achieving Optimal Esthetics with Palatal Mini Implants NEW!
19. Expanding the Limits for Esthetic Strategies by Skeletal Anchorage
20. A Bioefficient Skeletal Anchorage System
21. A Novel Approach in Developing Facial Esthetics in Cleft Lip and Palate Patients
Part 7: ORTHOGNATHIC SURGERY
22. Esthetics and New Approaches to Orthognathic Surgery NEW!
23. Surgery First: The Protocol of Innovative Surgical Orthodontics NEW!
24. Biomechanical Factors in Surgical Orthodontics
Part 8: INTERDISCIPLINARY MANAGEMENT
25. Interdisciplinary Management of Complex Dental Problems
26. Missing Lateral Incisors: New Procedures and Indications for Optimal Space Closure NEW!
27. Interrelationship of Orthodontics with Periodontics and Restorative Dentistry
Part 9: FINISHING
28. Biomechanics Strategies for Optimal Finishing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 15th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131243169
About the Author
Ravindra Nanda
Ravindra Nanda, BDS, MDS, PhD, Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT