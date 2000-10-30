Esthetic Dentistry
2nd Edition
A Clinical Approach to Techniques and Materials
Description
ESTHETIC DENTISTRY presents clearly highlighted techniques in step-by-step fashion, with unmistakable delineation of armamentarium, for the treatment of esthetic problems. Hundreds of clinical tips are included throughout the book to alert clinicians to potential problems, variations on techniques, and other treatment considerations. Numerous tables and boxes illustrate the properties of various materials and compare/contrast different products on the market. An invaluable troubleshooting guide presents different types of esthetic problems (such as size, discoloration, and spacing problems), potential solutions, and references to chapters where the specific problem is discussed in detail. Finally, the excellent full-color art program of this book clearly depicts important concepts involving coloration and shading on both natural teeth and prostheses.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: TROUBLESHOOTING. Troubleshooting Guide. SECTION 2: PRINCIPLES OF ESTHETICS. Ch 1 Introduction to Esthetics. Ch 2 Fundamentals of Esthetics. SECTION 3 ESTHETIC MATERIALS AND TECHNIQUES.Ch 3 Dentin Bonding Agents. Ch 4 Color Modifiers and Opaquers. Ch 5 Composite Resin Fundamentals and Direct Technique Restorations. Ch 6 Composite Resin - Indirect Technique Restorations. Ch 7 Ceramometal - Full Coverage Restorations. Ch 8 Porcelain - Full Coverage Restorations. Ch 9 Porcelain - Laminate Veneers and Other Partial Coverage Restorations. Ch 10 Adhesive Resin Bonded Cast Restorations. Ch 11 Acrylic and Other Resins - Provisional Restorations. Ch 12 Acrylic and Other Resins - Removable Prostheses. Ch 13 Bleaching and Related Agents. SECTION 4 ESTHETICS AND OTHER CLINICAL APPLICATIONS.Ch 14 Esthetics and Oral Photography. Ch 15 Esthetics and Electrosurgery. Ch 16 Esthetics and Implant Prosthetics. Ch 17 Esthetics and Pediatrics. Ch 18 Esthetics and Periodontics. Ch 19 Esthetics and Orthodontics. Ch 20 Esthetics and Oral Surgery. Ch 21 Esthetics and Implant Surgery. Ch 22 Esthetics and Laser Surgery. Ch 23 Esthetics and Plastic Surgery. Ch 24 Esthetics and Advanced Technology. SECTION 5 ESTHETIC PRACTICE MANAGEMENT. Ch 25 Esthetics and Psychology. Ch 26 Esthetics and Dental Marketing. Ch 27 Esthetics and Dental Jurisprudence. SECTION 6 APPENDICES.App A Custom Staining. App B Ninety-Second Rubber Dam Placement. App C Smile Analysis. App D Sample Legal Forms. App E List of Manufacturers. App F Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2001
- Published:
- 30th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079877
About the Author
Kenneth Aschheim
Dr. Aschheim has more than 25 years of private practice experience in all aspects of cosmetic and restorative dentistry. He has lectured and conducted workshops throughout the world and has been a major contributor to the dental literature.
He joined the staff of the Department Of Dentistry at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in as a Clinical Instructor and was promoted to Assistant Professor in 1992 and Section Chief of Esthetic Dentistry and Advanced Technologies in 1999. He was elevated to Associate Clinical Professor in 2004. He also joined the staff of the Advanced Programs for International Dentists at New York University College of Dentistry as an Associate Clinical Professor in 2011.
Following the September 11th attack of the World Trade Center, Dr. Aschheim became a dental consultant to the Office of the Medical Examiner for the City of New York. He was instrumental in setting up the digital image acquisition section and served as a liaison between the department and the developer of the dental identification software utilized by the NYC Medical Examiner's office. Since that time he has developed a new software package that should further reduce the time necessary to make a dental identification in mass disasters and has given lectures and workshops on the subject. He was appointed Assistant Chief Forensic Odontologist to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner in 2009. He has also consulted throughout the world on Forensic Dental Informatics and won the ADA SCDI Informatics award in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor, NYU College of Dentistry Associate Clinical Professor, Mount Sinai Medical Center Private Practice, New York, NY
Barry Dale
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Dentistry, Mount Sinai School of Dental Medicine of New York University; Private Practice, Tenafly, NJ