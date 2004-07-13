Esthetic Color Training in Dentistry

This book/CD-ROM helps users master the art of color selection to achieve the best esthetic results in dental procedures, such as those related to cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and prosthodontics. It covers everyday dental techniques that require the dentist to precisely match dental materials to patients' teeth. The book's nine easy-to-read chapters serve as a basis for color training - from colorimetry and the properties of natural teeth, to the specifics of color perception and reproduction of color. The accompanying CD-ROM uses interactive color-block exercises to train and test users on discerning lightness, hue, and chroma changes, as well as total color differences.