Essentials of Vehicle Dynamics
1st Edition
Description
Essentials of Vehicle Dynamics explains the essential mathematical basis of vehicle dynamics in a concise and clear way, providing engineers and students with the qualitative understanding of vehicle handling performance needed to underpin chassis-related research and development.
Without a sound understanding of the mathematical tools and principles underlying the complex models in vehicle dynamics, engineers can end up with errors in their analyses and assumptions, leading to costly mistakes in design and virtual prototyping activities. Author Joop P. Pauwelussen looks to rectify this by drawing on his 15 years’ experience of helping students and professionals understand the vehicle as a dynamic system. He begins as simply as possible before moving on to tackle models of increasing complexity, emphasizing the critical role played by tire-road contact and the different analysis tools required to consider non-linear dynamical systems.
Providing a basic mathematical background that is ideal for students or those with practical experience who are struggling with the theory, Essentials of Vehicle Dynamics is also intended to help engineers from different disciplines, such as control and electronic engineering, move into the automotive sector or undertake multi-disciplinary vehicle dynamics work.
Key Features
- Focuses on the underlying mathematical fundamentals of vehicle dynamics, equipping engineers and students to grasp and apply more complex concepts with ease.
- Written to help engineers avoid the costly errors in design and simulation brought about by incomplete understanding of modeling tools and approaches.
- Includes exercises to help readers test their qualitative understanding and explain results in physical and vehicle dynamics terms.
Readership
Vehicle, mechanical or electrical engineers needing to improve their understanding of the theoretical basis of vehicle dynamics. Engineering or automotive students looking for an introduction to the topic
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter One. Introduction
- Chapter Two. Fundamentals of Tire Behavior
- 2.1 Tire Input and Output Quantities
- 2.2 Free Rolling Tire
- 2.3 Rolling Resistance
- 2.4 The Tire Under Braking and Driving Conditions
- 2.5 The Tire Under Cornering Conditions
- 2.6 Combined Cornering and Braking/Driving
- 2.7 Physical Tire Models
- Chapter Three. Nonsteady-State Tire Behavior
- 3.1 Tire Transient Behavior
- 3.2 Dynamic Tire Response to Road Disturbances
- Chapter Four. Kinematic Steering
- 4.1 Axis Systems and Notations
- 4.2 Ackermann Steering
- 4.3 The Articulated Vehicle
- Chapter Five. Vehicle Handling Performance
- 5.1 Criteria for Good Handling
- 5.2 Single-Track Vehicle Modeling
- 5.3 Steady-State Analysis
- 5.4 Nonsteady-State Analysis
- 5.5 Graphical Assessment Methods
- Chapter Six. The Vehicle–Driver Interface
- 6.1 Assessment of Vehicle–Driver Performance
- 6.2 The Vehicle–Driver Interface, A System Approach
- 6.3 Vehicle–Driver Longitudinal Performance
- 6.4 Vehicle–Driver Handling Performance
- Chapter Seven. Exercises
- 7.1 Exercises for Chapter 2
- 7.2 Exercises for Chapter 3
- 7.3 Exercises for Chapter 4
- 7.4 Exercises for Chapter 5
- 7.5 Exercises for Chapter 6
- Appendix 1. State Space Format
- Appendix 2. System Dynamics
- A2.1 General Approach in N Dimensions
- A2.2 System Dynamics in Two Dimensions
- A2.3 Second-Order System in Standard Form
- Appendix 3. Root Locus Plot
- Appendix 4. Bode Diagram
- Appendix 5. Lagrange Equations
- Appendix 6. Vehicle Data
- A6.1 Passenger Car Data
- A6.2 Empirical Model Tire Data
- Appendix 7. Empirical Magic Formula Tire Model
- Appendix 8. The Power Spectral Density
- List of Symbols
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 20th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000588
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081000366
About the Author
Joop Pauwelussen
Dr. Pauwelussen has 20 years’ experience in vehicle dynamics and currently teaches vehicle technology with a special interest in tires and driver behavior. He worked as Research Manager for vehicle dynamics at TNO for 11 years prior to his current position, where he managed a number of high profile research projects. At HAN University of Applied Sciences, he established a professional master’s automotive program covering structural mechanics, vehicle dynamics and vehicle control. With a background in mathematics and mechanics, his research and teaching are focused on balancing practical engineering with a thorough, mathematical treatment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, HAN Automotive Institute, and Professor in Mobility Technology, HAN University of Applied Sciences, Arnhem, The Netherlands