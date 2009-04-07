Essentials of the Human Brain
1st Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Master neurology with the help of Jack Nolte, PhD, recognized for his skill in communicating complicated neuroscience concepts. This book’s clear narrative style and review questions allow you to test and verify your knowledge. The short length, full-color illustrations, and brain images make learning quick and easy. Multiple-choice and comprehensive review questions, as well as blank diagrams you can use for labeling practice, help you study and reinforce what you have learned. This easy-to-read text, coupled with Student Consult online access, gives you an excellent overview of neuroscience and neuroanatomy for effective understanding of key information in studying and reviewing for exams.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction to the Nervous System
Chapter 2 Development of the Nervous System
Chapter 3 Gross Anatomy and General Organization of the Central Nervous System
Chapter 4 Meningeal Coverings of the Brain and Spinal Cord
Chapter 5 Ventricles and Cerebrospinal Fluid
Chapter 6 Blood Supply of the Brain
Chapter 7 Electrical Signaling by Neurons
Chapter 8 Synaptic Transmission between Neurons
Chapter 9 Sensory Receptors and the Peripheral Nervous System
Chapter 10 Spinal Cord
Chapter 11 Organization of the Brainstem
Chapter 12 Cranial Nerves and Their Nuclei
Chapter 13 The Chemical Senses of Taste and Smell
Chapter 14 Hearing and Balance: The Eighth Cranial Nerve
Chapter 15 Brainstem Summary
Chapter 16 The Thalamus and Internal Capsule: Getting To and From the Cerebral Cortex
Chapter 17 The Visual System
Chapter 18 Overview of Motor Systems
Chapter 19 Basal Ganglia
Chapter 20 Cerebellum
Chapter 21 Control of Eye Movements
Chapter 22 Cerebral Cortex
Chapter 23 Drives and Emotions: The Hypothalamus and Limbic System
Chapter 24 Formation, Modification, and Repair of Neuronal Connections
Appendix 1 Comprehensive Quiz
Appendix 2 Answers
Appendix 3 Blank Drawings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 7th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278751
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323087735
About the Author
John Nolte
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Academic Resources, University of Arizona College of Medicine, Tucson, AZ Professor of Cell Biology and Anatomy, The University of Arizona College of Medicine, Tucson, AZ