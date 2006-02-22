Essentials of Teaching and Learning in Nursing Ethics

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This book aims to fill a gap with an in-depth exploration of nursing ethics content from the western philosophical tradition and some of the methods used in teaching this content. It addresses cross-cultural issues in using specific ethics content. It also reveals the poverty of the present dualism model in nursing ethics and replace this with a more complex and more useful model that invites debate. Its scope is both wide and deep but that is needed to enrich the basis for teaching nursing ethics.