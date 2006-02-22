Essentials of Teaching and Learning in Nursing Ethics
1st Edition
Perspectives and Methods
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This book aims to fill a gap with an in-depth exploration of nursing ethics content from the western philosophical tradition and some of the methods used in teaching this content. It addresses cross-cultural issues in using specific ethics content. It also reveals the poverty of the present dualism model in nursing ethics and replace this with a more complex and more useful model that invites debate. Its scope is both wide and deep but that is needed to enrich the basis for teaching nursing ethics.
Key Features
- Outlines and critiques all current ethical theories and considers their application to nursing practice
- Explores ethical issues in numerous cultures
- Includes case studies drawn from a range of countries
- Written by leading nurse educators and philosophers in the field
Table of Contents
Introduction. Section 1: Brief history of nursing ethics; Social ethics; Religious ethics and secular ethics. Section 2: Theoretical content of nursing ethics for education and practice virtue ethics content; Virtue ethics critique; Virtue ethics and nursing. Section 3: Principle-based ethics content; principle-based ethics critique; principle-based ethics and nursing. Section 4: Caring ethics content; Caring ethics critique; Caring ethics and nursing. Section 5: Feminist ethics content; Feminist ethics critique; Feminist ethics and nursing. Section 6: Teaching nursing ethics; Aims and purposes of teaching nursing ethics; Case studies. International perspective on ethical issues. The future of nursing ethics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 22nd February 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032455
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443074806
About the Editor
Anne Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, University of California, San Francisco, CA; Professor, Nagano College of Nursing, Japan
Verena Tschudin
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Nursing Ethics; Lecturer/Tutor in Nursing Ethics, University of Surrey, UK
Louise Tew
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Philosophy and Health Care, University of Wales, Swansea, Singleton Park, Swansea, UK