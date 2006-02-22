Essentials of Teaching and Learning in Nursing Ethics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443074806, 9780702032455

Essentials of Teaching and Learning in Nursing Ethics

1st Edition

Perspectives and Methods

Editors: Anne Davis Verena Tschudin Louise Tew
eBook ISBN: 9780702032455
Paperback ISBN: 9780443074806
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd February 2006
Page Count: 384
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This book aims to fill a gap with an in-depth exploration of nursing ethics content from the western philosophical tradition and some of the methods used in teaching this content. It addresses cross-cultural issues in using specific ethics content. It also reveals the poverty of the present dualism model in nursing ethics and replace this with a more complex and more useful model that invites debate. Its scope is both wide and deep but that is needed to enrich the basis for teaching nursing ethics.

Key Features

  • Outlines and critiques all current ethical theories and considers their application to nursing practice
  • Explores ethical issues in numerous cultures
  • Includes case studies drawn from a range of countries
  • Written by leading nurse educators and philosophers in the field

Table of Contents

Introduction. Section 1: Brief history of nursing ethics; Social ethics; Religious ethics and secular ethics. Section 2: Theoretical content of nursing ethics for education and practice virtue ethics content; Virtue ethics critique; Virtue ethics and nursing. Section 3: Principle-based ethics content; principle-based ethics critique; principle-based ethics and nursing. Section 4: Caring ethics content; Caring ethics critique; Caring ethics and nursing. Section 5: Feminist ethics content; Feminist ethics critique; Feminist ethics and nursing. Section 6: Teaching nursing ethics; Aims and purposes of teaching nursing ethics; Case studies. International perspective on ethical issues. The future of nursing ethics.
About the Editor

Anne Davis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, University of California, San Francisco, CA; Professor, Nagano College of Nursing, Japan

Verena Tschudin

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, Nursing Ethics; Lecturer/Tutor in Nursing Ethics, University of Surrey, UK

Louise Tew

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Philosophy and Health Care, University of Wales, Swansea, Singleton Park, Swansea, UK

