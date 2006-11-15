Essentials of Surgical Oncology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815143857

Essentials of Surgical Oncology

1st Edition

Surgical Foundations

Authors: Michael Sabel Vernon Sondak Jeffrey Sussman
Paperback ISBN: 9780815143857
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th November 2006
Page Count: 480
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Molecular Biology

Chapter 2 Cellular Biology

Chapter 3 Cancer Epidemiology

Chapter 4 Principles of Surgical Therapy

Chapter 5 Principles of Chemotherapy

Chapter 6 Radiation Oncology

Chapter 7 Principles of Immunotherapy

Chapter 8 Noninvasive Breast Cancer

Chapter 9 Invasive Breast Cancer

Chapter 10 Melanoma & Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

Chapter 11 Sarcoma

Chapter 12 Thyroid & Parathyroid

Chapter 13 Benign & Malignant Adrenal Gland Tumors

Chapter 14 Endocrine Pancreas

Chapter 15 Esophagus

Chapter 16 Stomach & Intestine

Chapter 17 Exocrine Pancreas

Chapter 18 Hepatobiliary

Chapter 19 Colorectal

Chapter 20 Multimodality

Chapter 21 Head & Neck

Chapter 22 Lymphoma & Leukemia

Chapter 23 Gynecologic Cancers

Chapter 24 Urologic

Chapter 25 Pediatric

Chapter 26 Surgery of Advanced Disease

Chapter 27 Surgical Emergencies

Description

This "mini-textbook" delivers the most practical, need-to-know information in surgical oncology in an exceptionally economical and user-friendly format. Coverage progresses from key basic science knowledge, principles of oncology care, and research to general diagnostic and operative procedures for a variety of cancers. The result is an uncommonly compact, effective source for the state-of-the-art surgical oncology knowledge you need!

Key Features

  • Coverage progresses from key basic science knowledge, principles of oncology care and research, and general diagnostic and operative procedures for a variety of cancers, including breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma, GI malignancies, head and neck cancers and endocrine tumors, so you can face any challenge with confidence.
  • Begins each chapter with a bulleted list of key points, and presents crucial facts in boxes, to facilitate review.
  • Offers abundant illustrations, photographs, and tables to clarify complex concepts.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
15th November 2006
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780815143857

About the Authors

Michael Sabel

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Vernon Sondak

Affiliations and Expertise

Department Chair, Cutaneous Oncology, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute. Professor of Surgery and Oncologic Sciences, University of South Florida

Jeffrey Sussman

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, University of Cincinnati & VAMC, Cincinnati, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.