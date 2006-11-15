Essentials of Surgical Oncology
1st Edition
Surgical Foundations
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Molecular Biology
Chapter 2 Cellular Biology
Chapter 3 Cancer Epidemiology
Chapter 4 Principles of Surgical Therapy
Chapter 5 Principles of Chemotherapy
Chapter 6 Radiation Oncology
Chapter 7 Principles of Immunotherapy
Chapter 8 Noninvasive Breast Cancer
Chapter 9 Invasive Breast Cancer
Chapter 10 Melanoma & Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer
Chapter 11 Sarcoma
Chapter 12 Thyroid & Parathyroid
Chapter 13 Benign & Malignant Adrenal Gland Tumors
Chapter 14 Endocrine Pancreas
Chapter 15 Esophagus
Chapter 16 Stomach & Intestine
Chapter 17 Exocrine Pancreas
Chapter 18 Hepatobiliary
Chapter 19 Colorectal
Chapter 20 Multimodality
Chapter 21 Head & Neck
Chapter 22 Lymphoma & Leukemia
Chapter 23 Gynecologic Cancers
Chapter 24 Urologic
Chapter 25 Pediatric
Chapter 26 Surgery of Advanced Disease
Chapter 27 Surgical Emergencies
Description
This "mini-textbook" delivers the most practical, need-to-know information in surgical oncology in an exceptionally economical and user-friendly format. Coverage progresses from key basic science knowledge, principles of oncology care, and research to general diagnostic and operative procedures for a variety of cancers. The result is an uncommonly compact, effective source for the state-of-the-art surgical oncology knowledge you need!
Key Features
- Coverage progresses from key basic science knowledge, principles of oncology care and research, and general diagnostic and operative procedures for a variety of cancers, including breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma, GI malignancies, head and neck cancers and endocrine tumors, so you can face any challenge with confidence.
- Begins each chapter with a bulleted list of key points, and presents crucial facts in boxes, to facilitate review.
- Offers abundant illustrations, photographs, and tables to clarify complex concepts.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 15th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780815143857
About the Authors
Michael Sabel
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Ann Arbor, MI
Vernon Sondak
Affiliations and Expertise
Department Chair, Cutaneous Oncology, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute. Professor of Surgery and Oncologic Sciences, University of South Florida
Jeffrey Sussman
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, University of Cincinnati & VAMC, Cincinnati, OH
