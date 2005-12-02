Essentials of Surgery
1st Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Essentials of Surgery efficiently delivers the knowledge you need to succeed in medical school and surgical residencies. More than 80 respected academic surgeons from leading institutions across the United States synthesize the most important information from the field. Essentials of Surgery will get you through this complex and dynamic specialty - expertise you'll turn to for years to come.
- Zeroes in on the hands-on know-how necessary to diagnose and manage the full range of surgical diseases, including only the minimum basic science needed to meet these clinical challenges.
- Considers surgery within the full armamentarium of therapeutic options, not simply as the sole route for treatment.
- Emphasizes minimally-invasive surgery, ambulatory surgery and new surgical technologies to reflect the realities of today's practice.
- Uses "Pearls for the OR" and "Pearls for Rounds" to convey key information at a glance.
- Includes hundreds of original full-color illustrations to make concepts clear.
- Includes one-year access to Sabiston Textbook of Surgery, 17th edition.
- Includes access to www.studentconsult.com - where you'll find the complete text and illustrations of the book online, fully searchable · "Integration Links" to bonus content in other STUDENT CONSULT titles · video clips of common surgical procedures · content clipping for handheld devices · an interactive community center with a wealth of additional resources · and much more!
SECTION I. STUDENT-SPECIFIC ISSUES
1. Conquering Your Surgical Clerkship
2. Interpersonal and Communication Skills and Professionalism
3. Health and Safety
4. The Core Competencies
SECTION II. HOMEOSTASIS IN SURGICAL
PATIENTS
5. Principles of Preoperative Care and
Risk Assessment
6. Fluid and Electrolyte Management
7. Nutrition in Surgical Patients
8. Blood and Bleeding: Transfusions, Control, and Prevention
9. Wound Healing
10. Prevention and Management of Surgical Infections
SECTION III. CRITICAL CARE
11. Trauma
12. Critical Care
13. Burns
SECTION IV. ABDOMEN
14. The Acute Abdomen
15. Appendicitis
16. Hernias
SECTION V. HEPATOBILIARY AND SPLEEN
17. Biliary System
18. Liver
19. Portal Hypertension
20. Spleen and Hematologic Disorders
SECTION VI. GASTROINTESTINAL
21. Colon and Anorectum
22. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
23. Motility Disorders
24. Pancreas
25. Small Intestine
26. Stomach and Duodenum
27. Esophagus
SECTION VII. CARDIOTHORACIC
28. Disorders of the Trachea, Chest Wall, Pleura, Mediastinum, and Lung
29. Acquired Cardiac Disorders
30. Congenital Cardiac Disorders
SECTION VIII. ENDOCRINE
31. Thyroid Gland
32. Parathyroid Glands
33. Adrenal Glands
34. Pituitary Glands
SECTION IX. VASCULAR SYSTEM
35. Lymphatic and Venous Systems
36. Deep Venous Thrombosis and
Pulmonary Embolism
37. Peripheral Arterial Occlusive Disease
38. Aneurysms
39. Cerebrovascular Disease
SECTION X. TUMORS AND ONCOLOGY
40. Breast Cancer
41. Principles of Surgical Oncology
SECTION XI. ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY
42. Diseases of the Bones and Joints
43. Hand Surgery
44. Soft Tissue Injuries
45. Fractures
46. Pediatric Orthopedics
SECTION XII. NEUROSURGERY
47. Management of Patients with Neurosurgical Diseases
48. Central Nervous System and Spinal Degenerative Diseases and Infections
49. Neoplasms
SECTION XIII. OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY
50. Otologic and Neuro-otologic Diseases
51. Head and Neck Oncologic Surgery
52. Pediatric Otolaryngology
53. Facial Plastic and Reconstructive
Surgery
SECTION XIV. PEDIATRIC SURGERY
54. Newborn and Pediatric Perioperative Care
55. Pediatric Trauma and Burns
56. Pediatric Head, Neck, and Thoracic Disorders
57. Pediatric Gastrointestinal, Abdominal Wall, Inguinal, and
Scrotal Disorders
58. Vascular Anomalies, Tumors, and Twins
SECTION XV. PLASTIC SURGERY
59. Surgical Techniques and Wound Management
60. Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery
SECTION XVI. UROLOGY
61. Anatomy and Oncology
62. Urinary Tract Dysfunction
63. Urinary Tract Lithiasis and
Infections
SECTION XVII. SPECIAL TOPICS
64. Anesthesia
65. Dermatologic Surgery
66. Minimal Access Surgery
67. Transplantation
- No. of pages:
- 862
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 2nd December 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339063
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313643
James Becker
James Utley Professor and Chair, Department of Surgery, Boston University School of Medicine; Surgeon-in-Chief, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, MA
Arthur Stucchi
Associate Professor, Departments of Surgery, Pathology, and Laboratory Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA