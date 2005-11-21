Essentials of Stem Cell Biology
1st Edition
Description
This abridged version of the bestselling reference Handbook of Stem Cells, Two-Volume Set attempts to incorporate all the essential subject matter of the original two-volume edition in a single volume. The material has been reworked in an accessible format suitable for students and general readers interested in following the latest advances in stem cells, including full color presentation throughout. Although some extra language and chapters have been deleted, rigorous effort has been made to retain from the original two-volume set the material pertinent to the understanding of this exciting area of biology.
The organization of the book remains largely unchanged, combining the prerequisites for a general understanding of adult and embryonic stem cells; the tools, methods, and experimental protocols needed to study and characterize stem cells and progenitor populations; as well as a presentation by the world's experts of what is currently known about each specific organ system.
Key Features
- Full-color presentation througout
- Each chapter begins with 3-5 defined glossary terms, and all of the terms are collected in a comprehensive list within the book
- References have been eliminated - now there are about 10 bibliographic entries per chapter
Readership
Researchers, Grad Students in Biology, Stem Cell Researchers, Professionals in the field of Tissue Engineering, Bone Biologists.
Table of Contents
Part One. Introduction to stem cells. Part Two. Basic biology/mechanisms. Part Three. Tissue and organ development. Part Four. Methods. Part Five. Applications. Part Six. Regulation and ethics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 21st November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456553
About the Editor
Robert Lanza
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA
John Gearhart
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Brigid Hogan
Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA
Douglas Melton
Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Roger Pedersen
Department of Surgery, University of Cambridge, Addenbrooke's Hospital, UK
E. Donnall Thomas
Director Emeritus, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA, USA
James Thomson
Wisconsin Regional Primate Research Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Reviews
"Essentials of Stem Cell Biology belongs on the shelf of every researcher, clinician and student who is interested in the new developments in stem cell research and the treatments that are being developed." --NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE (June 29, 2006) "5 Stars - This is the best book I've reviewed on stem cell biology...This is the one book to have for anyone interested in the promise of stem cell research. It will provide an excellent resource for years to come." --Bruce A. Fenderson, Thomas Jefferson University in DOODY'S (June 2006)