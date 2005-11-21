Essentials of Stem Cell Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120884421, 9780080456553

Essentials of Stem Cell Biology

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Lanza John Gearhart Brigid Hogan Douglas Melton Roger Pedersen E. Donnall Thomas James Thomson
eBook ISBN: 9780080456553
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st November 2005
Page Count: 584
Description

This abridged version of the bestselling reference Handbook of Stem Cells, Two-Volume Set attempts to incorporate all the essential subject matter of the original two-volume edition in a single volume. The material has been reworked in an accessible format suitable for students and general readers interested in following the latest advances in stem cells, including full color presentation throughout. Although some extra language and chapters have been deleted, rigorous effort has been made to retain from the original two-volume set the material pertinent to the understanding of this exciting area of biology.

The organization of the book remains largely unchanged, combining the prerequisites for a general understanding of adult and embryonic stem cells; the tools, methods, and experimental protocols needed to study and characterize stem cells and progenitor populations; as well as a presentation by the world's experts of what is currently known about each specific organ system.

Key Features

  • Full-color presentation througout
  • Each chapter begins with 3-5 defined glossary terms, and all of the terms are collected in a comprehensive list within the book
  • References have been eliminated - now there are about 10 bibliographic entries per chapter

Readership

Researchers, Grad Students in Biology, Stem Cell Researchers, Professionals in the field of Tissue Engineering, Bone Biologists.

Table of Contents

Part One. Introduction to stem cells. Part Two. Basic biology/mechanisms. Part Three. Tissue and organ development. Part Four. Methods. Part Five. Applications. Part Six. Regulation and ethics.

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080456553

About the Editor

Robert Lanza

Robert Lanza

Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA

John Gearhart

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA

Brigid Hogan

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA

Douglas Melton

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

Roger Pedersen

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery, University of Cambridge, Addenbrooke's Hospital, UK

E. Donnall Thomas

Affiliations and Expertise

Director Emeritus, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA, USA

James Thomson

Affiliations and Expertise

Wisconsin Regional Primate Research Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Reviews

"Essentials of Stem Cell Biology belongs on the shelf of every researcher, clinician and student who is interested in the new developments in stem cell research and the treatments that are being developed." --NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE (June 29, 2006) "5 Stars - This is the best book I've reviewed on stem cell biology...This is the one book to have for anyone interested in the promise of stem cell research. It will provide an excellent resource for years to come." --Bruce A. Fenderson, Thomas Jefferson University in DOODY'S (June 2006)

Ratings and Reviews

