Essentials of Sonography and Patient Care
3rd Edition
Description
Providing a solid foundation in sonography, Essentials of Sonography and Patient Care, 3rd Edition prepares you to succeed in the classroom and in practice. It describes the origins and evolution of diagnostic medical sonography, and includes proven study techniques such as note taking, effective listening, and test-taking strategies. Addressing the clinical environment, this book covers topics such as taking a patient's vital signs, safety considerations, body mechanics, patient transfer, infection control, emergency procedures, and assisting patients with special needs. Career discussions include the sonographer's role in various clinical settings, ethics and professionalism, and job search and interview techniques. Written by expert sonographer Marveen Craig, Essentials of Sonography and Patient Care points you toward a sound future in sonography.
Key Features
- Scanning protocols for the four major clinical specialty exams detail what constitutes a complete sonographic examination.
- Thorough, step-by-step presentation of patient care in a sonography setting teaches you how to perform basic medical techniques and interact with patients.
- Sonographer Safety Issues chapter explains how to scan with proper scanning technique and posture to avoid repetitive-motion musculoskeletal injuries.
- Note boxes add information on applying concepts to the clinical setting.
- HIPAA information provides the knowledge you need to comply with federal law.
- Objectives and key terms introduce each chapter's important content.
- Chapter summaries simplify study and review by recapping the most important points.
- Glossary of Spanish phrases covers common instructions for better communication with Spanish-speaking patients.
Table of Contents
1. The Origins and Evolution of Diagnostic Medical Sonography
2. The Sonographer as Student
3. Communication and Critical Thinking Skills
4. Sonographer Safety Issues
5. Medical Techniques and Patient Care
6. Clinical Assessments and Sonographic Procedures
7. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Sonography
8. Sound Futures
9. Professional Development and Leadership Qualities
Appendices
A: Patient Care Partnership: Understanding Expectations, Rights, and Responsibilities
B: Clinical Laboratory Tests
C: Common Medical Abbreviations
D: Medical Terminology
E: Spanish Phrases for Sonographers
F: NEW! Professional Organizations and Agencies
Illustration Credits
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 17th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735468
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277778
About the Author
M. Robert de Jong
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Technical Manager - Ultrasound, The Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
