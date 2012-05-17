Providing a solid foundation in sonography, Essentials of Sonography and Patient Care, 3rd Edition prepares you to succeed in the classroom and in practice. It describes the origins and evolution of diagnostic medical sonography, and includes proven study techniques such as note taking, effective listening, and test-taking strategies. Addressing the clinical environment, this book covers topics such as taking a patient's vital signs, safety considerations, body mechanics, patient transfer, infection control, emergency procedures, and assisting patients with special needs. Career discussions include the sonographer's role in various clinical settings, ethics and professionalism, and job search and interview techniques. Written by expert sonographer Marveen Craig, Essentials of Sonography and Patient Care points you toward a sound future in sonography.