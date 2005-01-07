Essentials of Respiratory Care

Section I Respiratory Care Sciences and Infection Control

1. Basic Chemistry

2. General Principles of Gas Physics

3. Microbiology, Sterilization, and Infection Control



Section II Cardiopulmonary and Related Anatomy and Physiology

4. Anatomy of the Respiratory System

5. Mechanics of Ventilation

6. Neurological Control of Ventilation

7. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport

8. Intrapulmonary Shunting and Deadspace

9. Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System

10. Physiology of the Cardiovascular System

11. Cardiac Electrophysiology and ECG Interpretation

12. Hemodynamic Monitoring

13. Renal Anatomy and Physiology

14. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance

15. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Interpretation



Section III The Nervous System and Pharmacology

16. Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous System

17. Pharmacology



Section IV Cardiopulmonary Assessment, and Disease, and Their Management

18. Clinical Assessment of the Cardiopulmonary System

19. Pulmonary Function Studies

20. Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and General Management

21. Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Ventilatory Management

22. Restrictive Lung Disease: General and Ventilatory Management

23. NEW ARDS, SARS, and Sepsis

24. Nutrition



Section V Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care

25. Intrauterine Development and Comparative Respiratory Anatomy

26. Assessment and Management of the Newborn

27. Respiratory Disorders of the Newborn

28. Mechanical Ventilation of the Newborn

29. Respiratory Disorders of the Pediatric Patient

30. Mechanical Ventilation of the Pediatric Patient



Section VI Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Home Care

31. Pulmonary Rehabilitation

32. Respiratory Home Care



Section VII Basic Respiratory Care

33. Gas Therapy

34. Oxygen, Helium, and Nitric Oxide Therapy

35. Aerosol and Humidity Therapy

36. Airway Clearance Techniques

37. Analyzers

38. Airway Care



Section VIII Advanced Respiratory Care

39. Modes of Mechanical Ventilation

40. PEEP

41. Initiation, Maintenance, and Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation

42. High Frequency Ventilation

43. Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation

44. Tracheal Gas Insufflation

45. Prone Positioning

46. Liquid Ventilation