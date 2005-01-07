Essentials of Respiratory Care
4th Edition
Description
The new edition of this essential resource covers core areas of respiratory care in a convenient outline format that makes it a great quick-reference guide, a handy review tool for credentialing examinations, and a comprehensive reference guide for clinical practice. Key topics include basic science; anatomy and physiology of the respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and neurological systems; and therapeutic aspects of neonatal, pediatric, and adult respiratory care. Also features extensive coverage of pharmacology and infection control.
Key Features
- The convenient outline format breaks information down into manageable bits of information that make it ideal for study, review, and quick reference
- The comprehensive coverage of key topics — from introductory material through therapeutic care — consolidates the full spectrum of respiratory care into one essential resource
Table of Contents
Section I Respiratory Care Sciences and Infection Control
1. Basic Chemistry
2. General Principles of Gas Physics
3. Microbiology, Sterilization, and Infection Control
Section II Cardiopulmonary and Related Anatomy and Physiology
4. Anatomy of the Respiratory System
5. Mechanics of Ventilation
6. Neurological Control of Ventilation
7. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport
8. Intrapulmonary Shunting and Deadspace
9. Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System
10. Physiology of the Cardiovascular System
11. Cardiac Electrophysiology and ECG Interpretation
12. Hemodynamic Monitoring
13. Renal Anatomy and Physiology
14. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
15. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Interpretation
Section III The Nervous System and Pharmacology
16. Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous System
17. Pharmacology
Section IV Cardiopulmonary Assessment, and Disease, and Their Management
18. Clinical Assessment of the Cardiopulmonary System
19. Pulmonary Function Studies
20. Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and General Management
21. Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Ventilatory Management
22. Restrictive Lung Disease: General and Ventilatory Management
23. NEW ARDS, SARS, and Sepsis
24. Nutrition
Section V Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care
25. Intrauterine Development and Comparative Respiratory Anatomy
26. Assessment and Management of the Newborn
27. Respiratory Disorders of the Newborn
28. Mechanical Ventilation of the Newborn
29. Respiratory Disorders of the Pediatric Patient
30. Mechanical Ventilation of the Pediatric Patient
Section VI Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Home Care
31. Pulmonary Rehabilitation
32. Respiratory Home Care
Section VII Basic Respiratory Care
33. Gas Therapy
34. Oxygen, Helium, and Nitric Oxide Therapy
35. Aerosol and Humidity Therapy
36. Airway Clearance Techniques
37. Analyzers
38. Airway Care
Section VIII Advanced Respiratory Care
39. Modes of Mechanical Ventilation
40. PEEP
41. Initiation, Maintenance, and Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation
42. High Frequency Ventilation
43. Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation
44. Tracheal Gas Insufflation
45. Prone Positioning
46. Liquid Ventilation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 7th January 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323061674
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277785
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323027007
About the Author
Robert Kacmarek
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School; Director, Respiratory Care, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA