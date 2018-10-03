Essentials of Radiology

Ideal for radiology residents and medical students, as well as anyone who reads or orders radiology imaging studies, this user-friendly reference covers the basics of how to approach, read, and interpret radiological images. Using concise, step-by-step explanations and an enjoyable writing style, expert radiologist Dr. Fred A Mettler, Jr., walks you through a sequential thought process for all common indications for radiologic studies and their interpretation. Featuring thorough updates from cover to cover, this resource covers the fundamental information you need to know, as well as recent advances in the field.