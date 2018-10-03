Essentials of Radiology
Ideal for radiology residents and medical students, as well as anyone who reads or orders radiology imaging studies, this user-friendly reference covers the basics of how to approach, read, and interpret radiological images. Using concise, step-by-step explanations and an enjoyable writing style, expert radiologist Dr. Fred A Mettler, Jr., walks you through a sequential thought process for all common indications for radiologic studies and their interpretation. Featuring thorough updates from cover to cover, this resource covers the fundamental information you need to know, as well as recent advances in the field.
Essentials of Radiology 4e
Preface
Title Page and Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
2. Head and Soft Tissues of Face and Neck
3. Chest
4. Breast
5. Cardiovascular System
6. Gastrointestinal System
7. Genitourinary System and Retroperitoneum
8. Skeletal System
9. Nonskeletal Pediatric Imaging
Appendix
Emeritus Professor, Department of Radiology, University of New Mexico, School of Medicine, Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico