Essentials of Radiology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323508872, 9780323625715

Essentials of Radiology

4th Edition

Common Indications and Interpretation

Authors: Fred Mettler
eBook ISBN: 9780323625715
Paperback ISBN: 9780323508872
eBook ISBN: 9780323625708
eBook ISBN: 9780323567886
eBook ISBN: 9780323567879
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd October 2018
Page Count: 336
Description

Ideal for radiology residents and medical students, as well as anyone who reads or orders radiology imaging studies, this user-friendly reference covers the basics of how to approach, read, and interpret radiological images. Using concise, step-by-step explanations and an enjoyable writing style, expert radiologist Dr. Fred A Mettler, Jr., walks you through a sequential thought process for all common indications for radiologic studies and their interpretation. Featuring thorough updates from cover to cover, this resource covers the fundamental information you need to know, as well as recent advances in the field.

Table of Contents

Essentials of Radiology 4e

Preface

Title Page and Acknowledgments

1. Introduction

2. Head and Soft Tissues of Face and Neck

3. Chest

4. Breast

5. Cardiovascular System

6. Gastrointestinal System

7. Genitourinary System and Retroperitoneum

8. Skeletal System

9. Nonskeletal Pediatric Imaging

Appendix

About the Author

Fred Mettler

Emeritus Professor, Department of Radiology, University of New Mexico, School of Medicine, Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico

