Written by radiographers for radiographers, Essentials of Radiographic Physics and Imaging, 2nd Edition follows the ASRT recommended curriculum and focuses on what the radiographer needs to understand to safely and competently perform radiographic examinations. This comprehensive radiologic physics and imaging text links the two subjects together so that you understand how they relate to each other — and to clinical practice. Prepare for success on the ARRT exam and the job with just the right amount of information on radiation production and characteristics, imaging equipment, film screen image acquisition and processing, digital image acquisition and display, image analysis, and the basic principles of computed tomography.