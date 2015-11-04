Essentials of Radiographic Physics and Imaging
2nd Edition
Description
Written by radiographers for radiographers, Essentials of Radiographic Physics and Imaging, 2nd Edition follows the ASRT recommended curriculum and focuses on what the radiographer needs to understand to safely and competently perform radiographic examinations. This comprehensive radiologic physics and imaging text links the two subjects together so that you understand how they relate to each other — and to clinical practice. Prepare for success on the ARRT exam and the job with just the right amount of information on radiation production and characteristics, imaging equipment, film screen image acquisition and processing, digital image acquisition and display, image analysis, and the basic principles of computed tomography.
Key Features
- 345 photos and line drawings encourage you to visualize important concepts.
- Strong pedagogy, including chapter objectives, key terms, outlines, bulleted chapter summaries, and specialty boxes, help you organize information and focus on what is most important in each chapter.
- Make the Physics Connection and Make the Imaging Connection boxes link physics and imaging concepts so you fully appreciate the importance of both subjects.
- Educator resources on Evolve, including lesson plans, an image collection, PowerPoint presentations, and a test bank, provide additional resources for instructors to teach the topics presented in the text.
- Theory to Practice boxes succinctly explain the application of concepts and describe how to use the information in clinical practice.
- Critical Concept boxes further explain and emphasize key points in the chapters.
- Math Application boxes use examples to show how mathematical concepts and formulas are applied in the clinical setting.
- An emphasis on the practical information highlights just what you need to know to ace the ARRT exam and become a competent practitioner.
- Numerous critique exercises teach you how to evaluate the quality of radiographic images and determine which factors produce poor images.
- A glossary of key terms serves as a handy reference.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Imaging Sciences
Section I: Principles of Radiation Physics
2. Structure of the Atom
3. Electromagnetic and Particulate Radiation
4. The X-ray Circuit
5. The X-Ray Tube
6. X-Ray Production
7. X-Ray Interactions with Matter
Section II: Image Production and Evaluation
8. Image Production
9. Image Quality and Characteristics
10. Radiographic Exposure Technique
11. Scatter Control
12. Image Receptors
Section III: Specialized Radiographic Equipment
13. Exposure Technique Selection
14. Image Intensified Fluoroscopy
15. Additional Equipment
16. Computed Tomography
Appendix A: Answers to Review Questions
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 4th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323339667
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339698
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339711
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339674
About the Author
James Johnston
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Radiologic Sciences Director of Interdisciplinary Education for the College of Health Sciences and Human Services Midwestern State University Wichita Falls, TX
Terri Fauber
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Radiography Program Director, Department of Radiation Sciences, School of Allied Health Professions, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA