Essentials of Psychology
2nd Edition
Authors: John P. Houston Helen Bee David C. Rimm
eBook ISBN: 9781483264424
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th March 1982
Page Count: 586
Description
Essentials of Psychology introduces contemporary psychological research and caters to the varied needs of students and instructors. The book is composed of 14 basic chapters, which provide comprehensive coverage of theories and research within each of the traditional areas of psychology. Chapters are dedicated to topics that discuss the major divisions of psychology; the physiological basis of behavior; the ways people change and the ways they stay the same over time; personality and behavior assessment; and treatment of psychological problems. Psychologists, students, and teachers of psychology will find this textbook very invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. What Is Psychology
Areas of Specialization
Defining Psychology and Its Goals
Methods of Psychology
Exploring The Roots of Psychology
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 2. The Physiological Basis of Behavior
Level One: The Neuron
Level Two: Functional Groups of Neurons
Level Three: The Nervous System
The Brain
The Cortex and Behavior
The Endocrine System
Behavioral Genetics
Genetic Management
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 3. Sensation and Perception
Sensory Thresholds
Sensory Adaptation
The Minor Senses
The Major Senses I: Hearing
The Major Senses II: Vision
Two Perceptual Processes
Information Processing: Complex Perceptual Abilities
Perceptual Constancy
Perceptual Expectations
Perceptual Development and Learning
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 4. Learning and Conditioning
A Definition of Learning
Classical Conditioning
Instrumental Conditioning
Classical and Instrumental Conditioning Compared: Biofeedback and Reinforcement
Verbal Learning
Basic Conditioning and Learning Phenomena
Reinforcement
Transfer of Training
Learning by Observing Models
Biological Limits
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 5. Memory
Learning and Memory: Intertwined Processes
Measures of Retention
The Three Components of Memory
Interference Theory
Decay Theory
Information Processing I: Separate-Store Models
Information Processing II: Levels of Processing
Issues in Memory
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 6. Cognition: Language, Concepts, and Problems
The Field of Cognition
Language
Concept Formation
Problem Solving
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 7. Motivation
The Definition of Motivation
Approaches to Motivation
Biological Motives I: Hunger
Biological Motives II: Thirst
Biological Motives III: Sex
Sensory-Seeking Motives
Complex Human Motives
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 8. Emotion
The Study of Emotion
The Physiology of Emotion
Theories of Emotion
Innate Versus Learned Expression
Nonverbal Expression of Emotion
Anxiety
Frustration
Conflict
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 9. Development Over The Life Span
Basic Processes and Major Theories of Development
The Prenatal Period
Infancy: The First Two Years
The Preschooler: From Two to Five
The Early School Years: From Five to Twelve
Adolescence: From Twelve to Eighteen
The Basic Developmental Processes: A Second Look
Adulthood and Aging
Dying and Death: The Final Stage
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 10. Personality Theory
Subdivisions of The Area
Definition of Personality
Approach #1: Freudian Theory
Approach #2: The Trait Approach
Approach #3: Personality As Learned Behavior
Approach #4: Self Theories
Conclusion
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 11. Assessing Personality and Behavior
The Problems of Reliability and Validity
Assessment of Personality
Measures of Intellectual Ability
Achievement Tests
The Difference Between Intelligence and Achievement Tests
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 12. Abnormal Psychology
What Is Abnormality?
Contemporary Views of Psychological Abnormality
Diagnostic Categories of Abnormal Behavior
Anxiety Disorders
Somatoform Disorders
Dissociative Disorders
The Psychoses
Organic Mental Disorders
Addictive Disorders
Psychosexual Disorders
Personality Disorders
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 13. Treating Psychological Problems
A Psychodynamic Approach: Psychoanalysis
Existential—Humanistic Therapies
Behavior Therapy
The Eclectic Approach
Comparing The Three Principal Psychological Approaches
Some Other Alternatives
Medical Approaches
Broad Spectrum Approaches to Therapy: Two Examples
Summary
Key Terms
Chapter 14. Social Behavior
What Is Social Psychology?
Some Basic Intrapersonal Processes That Affect Social Interactions
An Interpersonal Process: Attraction
The Effects of Groups
Summary
Key Terms
Statistics Appendix
Glossary
References
Credits
Name Index
Subject Index
