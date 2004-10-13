Essentials of Pain Medicine
2nd Edition
REVIEW-CERTIFY-PRACTICE
Description
This second edition of Essentials of Pain Management and Regional Anesthesia, offers an accessible and concise, yet complete, overview of today's theory and practice of pain medicine and regional anesthesia. From a review of basic considerations through local anesthetics and nerve block techniques, this book provides the reader with an excellent tool for exam review or practice of Pain Management.
Key Features
- Organized in a concise, practical quick-reference format.
- All chapters are brief and easy to read quickly.
- Offers specific strategies for the evaluation and management of a full range of pain syndromes, including cancer pain.
- Features over 230 diagrams, illustrations, summary charts and tables that clarify the information and make it easy to apply.
- Discusses the latest drugs and therapeutic approaches, such as acupuncture.
- Presents the management of pain for every setting where it is practiced, including the emergency room, the critical care unit, and the pain clinic.
Table of Contents
I. BASIC CONSIDERATIONS
1. Anatomy and Physiology of Somatosensory and Pain Processing
2. The Neurochemistry of Somatosensory and Pain Processing
3. Taxonomy: Definition of Pain Terms and Chronic Pain Syndromes
II. CLINICAL EVALUATION AND DIAGNOSTIC EXAMINATIONS
4. Physical Examination of the Patient with Pain
5. Pain Assessment
6. Psychologic Evaluation and Testing
7. Neurophysiologic Testing for Pain
8. Anatomy, Imaging and Common Pain Generating Degenerative Pathologies of the Spine
9. Determination of Disability
III. PHARMACOLOGY AND PHARMACOLOGIC MODALITIES
10. Opioid Receptors
11. Major Opioids in Pain Management
12. Minor and Short-Acting Opioids
13. Opioid Therapy: Adverse Effects Including Addiction
14. Psychopharmacology for Pain Medicine
15. Membrane Stabilizers
16. Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs and COX-2 Selective Inhibitors
17. Muscle Relaxants
18. Drugs for the Interventional Physician: Botulinum Toxin, Steroids, Radiopaque Dye
IV. THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS
19. Diagnostic Nerve Blocks
20. Neurosurgical Procedures for Treatment of Intractable Pain
21. Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Approaches to Pain Management
22. Acupuncture
23. Pyschological Interventions For Chronic Pain
24. Substance Use Disorders and Detoxification
V. PERIOPERATIVE PAIN MANAGEMENT
25. Pain Management in the Emergency Department
26. Preemptive Analgesia: Physiology and Clinical Studies
27. Patient-Controlled Analgesia
28. Intrathecal Opioid Injections for Postoperative Pain
29. Epidural Opioids for Postoperative Pain
30. Intraarticular and Intraperitoneal Opioids for Postoperative Pain
31. Pediatric Postoperative Pain
32. Pain Management During Pregnancy and Lactation
33. Pain Management in the Critically Ill Patient
VI. CHRONIC PAIN SYNDROMES
34. Classification of Headache Disorders
35. Migraine Headache and Cluster Headache
36. Tension Type Headache, Chronic Tension Headache and Other Chronic Headache Types
37. Postdural Puncture Headache and Spontaneous Intracranial Hypotension
38. Cervicogenic Headache and Orofacial Pain
39. An Overview of Low Back Pain Disorders
40. Interlaminar Epidural Steroid Injections for Lumbosacral Radiculopathy
41. Selective Nerve Root Blocks and Transforaminal Epidural Steroid Injections
42. Facet Joint Pain: Facet Joint Injections and Facet Rhizotomy
43. Pain Originating from the Buttock: Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction and Piriformis Syndrome
44. Myofascial Pain Syndrome
45. Fibromyalgia
46. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): Terminology and Pathophysiology
47. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): Diagnosis, and Treatment
48. Herpes Zoster and Postherpetic Neuralgia
49. Phantom Pain
50. Central Pain States
51. Visceral Pain and Pelvic Pain
52. Sickle Cell Anemia
53. Diabetic and Other Peripheral Neuropathies
54. Entrapment Neuropathies
55. Chronic Pain Management in Children
56. Geriatric Pain
VII. INTERVENTIONAL TECHNIQUES FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT
57. Spinal Cord Stimulation
58. Implanted Drug Delivery Systems for Control of Chronic Pain
59. Discography
60. Intradiscal Techniques: Intradiscal Electrothermal Coagulation (IDET) and Nucleoplasty
61. Osteoporosis and Percutaneous Vertebroplasty
62. Issues in Fluoroscopy: Advantages of Fluoroscopy, Radiation Safety
VIII. CANCER PAIN
63. Pharmacologic Management of Cancer Pain
64. Management of Pain at End of Life
65. Visceral Neurolytic Sympathetic Blocks
66. Intrathecal and Epidural Neurolysis: Agents Used for Neurolytic Block
IX. LOCAL ANESTHETICS AND NERVE BLOCKADE
67. Local Anesthetics – Clinical Aspects
68. Spinal Anesthesia
69. Epidural Anesthesia
70. Combined Spinal-Epidural Technique
71. Caudal Anesthesia
72. Head and Neck Blocks
73. Brachial Plexus Block: Techniques Above the Clavicle
74. Brachial Plexus Block: Techniques Below the Clavicle
75. Truncal Blocks: Intercostal, Paravertebral, Interpleural, Suprascapular, Ilioinguinal, and Iliohypogastric Nerve Blocks
76. Lumbar Plexus, Femoral, Lateral Femoral Cutaneous, Obturator, Saphenous, and Fascia Iliaca Blocks
77. Sciatic Nerve Block
78. Ankle Block
79. Issues in Peripheral Nerve Blocks: Use of Nerve Stimulators, Multiple Versus Single Injection Techniques, and Use of Adjuvants
80. Peripheral Sympathetic Blocks
81. Complications After Peripheral Nerve Blockade
82. Complications After Neuraxial Blockade
83. Anticoagulants and Neuraxial Injections
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 13th October 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036026
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443066511
About the Author
Srinivasa N. Raja
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine and Neurology, Director of Pain Research, Division of Pain Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Scott Fishman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Chief, Division of Pain Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, University of California Davis School of Medicine, Sacramento, California
Spencer Liu
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Attending Anesthesiologist, Director of Acute Pain Service, Hospital for Special Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York
Steven P Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Director of Medical Education, Pain Management Division, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Honorio Benzon
Professor of Anesthesiology
Senior Associate Chair for Academic Affairs
Feinberg School of Medicine
Northwestern University
Chief, Division of Pain Medicine
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Chicago, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Associate Chair for Academic Affairs and Promotions, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
Srinivasa Raja
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Johns Hopkins University Medical School, Baltimore, MD
Robert Molloy
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Northwestern University, Medical School, Chicago, IL
Spencer Liu
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Attending Anesthesiologist, Director of Acute Pain Service, Hospital for Special Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York
Scott Fishman
Scott Fishman has more than three decades’ experience as a strategic advisor to the medical technology and pharmaceutical industries. He founded and was CEO of Research by Design (RBD), a healthcare consultancy he grew to one of the foremost names in the medical information industry. He has counseled virtually every major pharmaceutical company, as well as a wide spectrum of biotechnology and medical device companies. He is currently President and CEO of Ethos LifeScience Advisors and Envisage, consultancies that provide market analysis and commercial guidance for healthcare entrepreneurs starting new ventures and for new product developers working within pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies.
Fishman is an enthusiastic angel investor who focuses on medical technologies. He previously chaired the Life Sciences screening committee for Robin Hood Ventures and sits on the Life Science Investment Review committee for Ben Franklin Technology Partners. He co-created and serves as program executive for the Commercialization Acceleration Program (CAP) at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a consultancy focused on the development and funding of technology-based start-up companies. Fishman holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and The University of Texas, teaches in the MBA program at Philadelphia University, and is an in-demand speaker at biotechnology development events around the United States, including recent engagements at Yale’s Healthcare Colloquium, Harvard’s i-lab, and the National Science Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
MA, President, Ethos LifeScience Advisors, Doylestown, PA