Essentials of Paediatrics
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Contents
1. Assessing childhood illness
2. Children’s place in society
3. The child with chronic disease
4. Child development
5. Safeguarding children
6. Locomotion
7. Blood and cancer
8. Skin
9. Circulation
10. Respiration
11.Homeostasis and the kidney
12. Hormones and metabolism
13. Digestion and nutrition
14. Neurology and the senses
15. The mind
16. Infectious disease and immunity
17. Pregnancy, birth and the newborn
18.Congenital and genetic diseases
Appendices
I Paediatric Emergencies
II Practical procedures
III Prescribing
IV Fluids and electrolytes
Mutiple Choice questions and answers
Glossary
Index
Description
Key Features
The perfect portable companion for trainees and medical students on clinical placements in paediatrics.
- Part of the Kumar & Clark family of revision titles
- Cases throughout
- Key points boxes included
- Includes self-assessment questions
- Appendices cover resuscitation, practical procedures, prescribing, fluids and electrolytes, and common syndromes
- Ideal for revision and examination preparation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 12th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051289
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056697
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702043598
About the Authors
Nandu Thalange Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Paediatrician, Paediatrics Department, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich, UK
Richard Beach Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Paediatrician, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich, UK