Essentials of Paediatrics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702043598, 9780702051289

Essentials of Paediatrics

2nd Edition

Authors: Nandu Thalange Richard Beach David Booth Lisa Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780702051289
eBook ISBN: 9780702056697
Paperback ISBN: 9780702043598
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 12th December 2012
Page Count: 394
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents

1. Assessing childhood illness
2. Children’s place in society
3. The child with chronic disease
4. Child development
5. Safeguarding children
6. Locomotion
7. Blood and cancer
8. Skin
9. Circulation
10. Respiration
11.Homeostasis and the kidney
12. Hormones and metabolism
13. Digestion and nutrition
14. Neurology and the senses
15. The mind
16. Infectious disease and immunity
17. Pregnancy, birth and the newborn
18.Congenital and genetic diseases

Appendices
I Paediatric Emergencies
II Practical procedures
III Prescribing
IV Fluids and electrolytes


Mutiple Choice questions and answers

Glossary

Index

Description

2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Paediatrics!

Key Features

The perfect portable companion for trainees and medical students on clinical placements in paediatrics.

Key features:

  • Part of the Kumar & Clark family of revision titles

  • Cases throughout

  • Key points boxes included

  • Includes self-assessment questions

  • Appendices cover resuscitation, practical procedures, prescribing, fluids and electrolytes, and common syndromes

  • Ideal for revision and examination preparation

Details

No. of pages:
394
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702051289
eBook ISBN:
9780702056697
Paperback ISBN:
9780702043598

About the Authors

Nandu Thalange Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Paediatrician, Paediatrics Department, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich, UK

Richard Beach Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Paediatrician, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich, UK

David Booth Author

Lisa Jackson Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.