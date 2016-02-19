Essentials of Padé Approximants
1st Edition
Authors: George A. Jr. Baker
eBook ISBN: 9780323156158
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 318
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156158
About the Author
George A. Jr. Baker
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.