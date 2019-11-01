Essentials of Osborn's Brain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323713207

Essentials of Osborn's Brain

1st Edition

A Fundamental Guide for Residents and Fellows

Authors: Anne Osborn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323713207
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 500
Description

Designed to facilitate easier understanding of a complex subject, Essentials of Osborn’s Brain: A Fundamental Guide for Residents and Fellows is a highly practical guide to neuroradiology by world-renowned expert Dr. Anne G. Osborn. This concise text is derived from Osborn's Brain, second edition, and contains the essential must-know information critical for residents and fellows in radiology, neuroradiology, and neurosurgery—all in a format that's ideal for study and daily reference.

Table of Contents

Trauma

Trauma Overview

Primary Effects of CNS Trauma

Secondary Effects and Sequelae of CNS Trauma

Nontraumatic Hemorrhage and Vascular Lesions

Approach to Nontraumatic Hemorrhage and Vascular Lesions

Spontaneous Parenchymal Hemorrhage

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Aneurysms

Vascular Malformations

Arterial Anatomy and Strokes

Venous Anatomy and Occlusions

Vasculopathy

Infection, Inflammation, and Demyelinating Diseases

Approach to Infection, Inflammation, and Demyelination

Congenital, Acquired Pyogenic, and Acquired Viral Infections

Tuberculosis and Fungal, Parasitic, and Other Infections

HIV/AIDS

Demyelinating and Inflammatory Diseases

Neoplasms, Cysts, and Tumor-Like Lesions

Introduction to Neoplasms, Cysts, and Tumor-Like Lesions

Astrocytomas

Nonastrocytic Glial Neoplasms

Neuronal and Glioneuronal Tumors

Pineal and Germ Cell Tumors

Embryonal Neoplasms

Tumors of the Meninges

Cranial Nerves and Nerve Sheath Tumors

Lymphomas and Hematopoietic and Histiocytic Tumors

Sellar Neoplasms and Tumor-Like Lesions

Miscellaneous Tumors and Tumor-Like Conditions

Metastases and Paraneoplastic Syndromes

Nonneoplastic Cysts

Toxic, Metabolic, Degenerative, and CSF Disorders

Approach to Toxic, Metabolic, Degenerative, and CSF Disorders

Toxic Encephalopathy

Inherited Metabolic Disorders

Acquired Metabolic and Systemic Disorders

Dementias and Brain Degenerations

Hydrocephalus and CSF Disorders

Congenital Malformations of the Skull and Brain

Embryology and Approach to Congenital Malformations

Posterior Fossa Malformations

Commissural and Cortical Maldevelopment

Holoprosencephalies, Related Disorders, and Mimics

Familial Cancer Predisposition Syndromes

Vascular Neurocutaneous Syndromes

Anomalies of the Skull and Meninges

Details

500
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323713207

About the Author

Anne Osborn

Affiliations and Expertise

William H. and Patricia N. Child Presidential Endowed Chair Honoring Pioneering Utah Women in Medicine; Distinguished Professor of Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

