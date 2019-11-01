Essentials of Osborn's Brain
1st Edition
A Fundamental Guide for Residents and Fellows
Description
Designed to facilitate easier understanding of a complex subject, Essentials of Osborn’s Brain: A Fundamental Guide for Residents and Fellows is a highly practical guide to neuroradiology by world-renowned expert Dr. Anne G. Osborn. This concise text is derived from Osborn's Brain, second edition, and contains the essential must-know information critical for residents and fellows in radiology, neuroradiology, and neurosurgery—all in a format that's ideal for study and daily reference.
Table of Contents
Trauma
Trauma Overview
Primary Effects of CNS Trauma
Secondary Effects and Sequelae of CNS Trauma
Nontraumatic Hemorrhage and Vascular Lesions
Approach to Nontraumatic Hemorrhage and Vascular Lesions
Spontaneous Parenchymal Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Aneurysms
Vascular Malformations
Arterial Anatomy and Strokes
Venous Anatomy and Occlusions
Vasculopathy
Infection, Inflammation, and Demyelinating Diseases
Approach to Infection, Inflammation, and Demyelination
Congenital, Acquired Pyogenic, and Acquired Viral Infections
Tuberculosis and Fungal, Parasitic, and Other Infections
HIV/AIDS
Demyelinating and Inflammatory Diseases
Neoplasms, Cysts, and Tumor-Like Lesions
Introduction to Neoplasms, Cysts, and Tumor-Like Lesions
Astrocytomas
Nonastrocytic Glial Neoplasms
Neuronal and Glioneuronal Tumors
Pineal and Germ Cell Tumors
Embryonal Neoplasms
Tumors of the Meninges
Cranial Nerves and Nerve Sheath Tumors
Lymphomas and Hematopoietic and Histiocytic Tumors
Sellar Neoplasms and Tumor-Like Lesions
Miscellaneous Tumors and Tumor-Like Conditions
Metastases and Paraneoplastic Syndromes
Nonneoplastic Cysts
Toxic, Metabolic, Degenerative, and CSF Disorders
Approach to Toxic, Metabolic, Degenerative, and CSF Disorders
Toxic Encephalopathy
Inherited Metabolic Disorders
Acquired Metabolic and Systemic Disorders
Dementias and Brain Degenerations
Hydrocephalus and CSF Disorders
Congenital Malformations of the Skull and Brain
Embryology and Approach to Congenital Malformations
Posterior Fossa Malformations
Commissural and Cortical Maldevelopment
Holoprosencephalies, Related Disorders, and Mimics
Familial Cancer Predisposition Syndromes
Vascular Neurocutaneous Syndromes
Anomalies of the Skull and Meninges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323713207
About the Author
Anne Osborn
Affiliations and Expertise
William H. and Patricia N. Child Presidential Endowed Chair Honoring Pioneering Utah Women in Medicine; Distinguished Professor of Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah