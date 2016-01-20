Essentials of Orthopaedics & Applied Physiotherapy - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131234730, 9788131240304

Essentials of Orthopaedics & Applied Physiotherapy

3rd Edition

Authors: Prakash Kotwal
eBook ISBN: 9788131240304
Paperback ISBN: 9788131234730
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th January 2016
Page Count: 1000
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
1000
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131240304
Paperback ISBN:
9788131234730

About the Author

Prakash Kotwal

Prakash Kotwal attained his MS (Orthopaedics) from M G M. Medical College, Indore, India in 1977 and joined the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. After serving in the department of Orthopaedics at AIIMS in various positions, he is presently working as Professor and Head of the department. He is recipient of WHO Fellowship, Indo-German Fellowship and IOA Travelling Fellowship. He has been a visiting Professor in Orthopaedics to the B P Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal in 2001. He has authored two text books, published over 100 scientific articles in national and international journals and has contributed more than 26 chapters in various text books.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.