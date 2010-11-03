Essentials of Orthopaedics & Applied Physiotherapy

Prakash Kotwal attained his MS (Orthopaedics) from M G M. Medical College, Indore, India in 1977 and joined the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. After serving in the department of Orthopaedics at AIIMS in various positions, he is presently working as Professor and Head of the department. He is recipient of WHO Fellowship, Indo-German Fellowship and IOA Travelling Fellowship. He has been a visiting Professor in Orthopaedics to the B P Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal in 2001. He has authored two text books, published over 100 scientific articles in national and international journals and has contributed more than 26 chapters in various text books.