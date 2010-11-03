Essentials of Orthopaedics & Applied Physiotherapy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131211472

Essentials of Orthopaedics & Applied Physiotherapy

2nd Edition

Authors: Jayant Joshi Prakash Kotwal Prakash Kotwal
Paperback ISBN: 9788131211472
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 3rd November 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

New to this Edition

  • Additional chapters on The Bones and the Joints, Common Paediatric and Adolescent Musculoskeletal Disorders, The Prevention of Fractures and Emergency Management of a Polytrauma Patient

  • All chapters thoroughly revised and updated

  • Summary boxes and treatment algorithms added

  • Physiotherapeutic management of all orthopaedic conditions elaborately discussed

  • Most of the line illustrations replaced by real life clinical photographs or radiographs and radiographs supported by line illustrations for better understanding

  • Exhaustive tables for easy recapitulation

Table of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition v

Preface to the First Edition vii

Chapter 1 Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy 1

Chapter 2 The Bones and the Joints 27

Chapter 3 Infl ammation, Soft Tissue Injuries and Musculoskeletal Disorders 33

Chapter 4 Fractures (General) 57

Chapter 5 Fractures (Specifi c) 83

Chapter 6 Common Paediatric and Adolescent Musculoskeletal Disorders and Fractures 187

Chapter 7 Prevention of Fractures 191

Chapter 8 Emergency Management of a Polytrauma Patient 195

Chapter 9 Infections of the Bones and Joints 199

Chapter 10 Metabolic Bone Diseases 217

Chapter 11 Bone Tumours 227

Chapter 12 Arthrodesis, Arthroplasty and Osteotomy 237

Chapter 13 Amputations 265

Chapter 14 Lesions of the Brachial Plexus and Peripheral Nerves 285

Chapter 15 Poliomyelitis 319

Chapter 16 Arthritides 335

Chapter 17 Deformity 363

Chapter 18 Locomotion and Gait 381

Chapter 19 Spine 391

Chapter 20 Regional Orthopaedic Soft Tissue Lesions of Neck, Shoulder, Elbow, Forearm, Wrist and Hand 469

Chapter 21 Hand 487

Chapter 22 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at the Hip 513

Chapter 23 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at the Knee 523

Chapter 24 Regional Conditions at the Ankle and Foot 549

Chapter 25 Yoga, Yoga Asanas and Physiotherapy 565

Chapter 26 Sports Medicine 573

Index 583

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2011
Published:
3rd November 2010
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131211472

About the Author

Jayant Joshi

Jayant Joshi is a well-known Physiotherapist with decades of experience in the field of physiotherapy. He was formerly the Superintendent in the Department of Physiotherapy, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He was also a Consultant in the Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, New Delhi.

Prakash Kotwal

Prakash Kotwal attained his MS (Orthopaedics) from M G M. Medical College, Indore, India in 1977 and joined the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. After serving in the department of Orthopaedics at AIIMS in various positions, he is presently working as Professor and Head of the department. He is recipient of WHO Fellowship, Indo-German Fellowship and IOA Travelling Fellowship. He has been a visiting Professor in Orthopaedics to the B P Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal in 2001. He has authored two text books, published over 100 scientific articles in national and international journals and has contributed more than 26 chapters in various text books.

Prakash Kotwal

Prakash Kotwal attained his MS (Orthopaedics) from M G M. Medical College, Indore, India in 1977 and joined the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. After serving in the department of Orthopaedics at AIIMS in various positions, he is presently working as Professor and Head of the department. He is recipient of WHO Fellowship, Indo-German Fellowship and IOA Travelling Fellowship. He has been a visiting Professor in Orthopaedics to the B P Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal in 2001. He has authored two text books, published over 100 scientific articles in national and international journals and has contributed more than 26 chapters in various text books.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.