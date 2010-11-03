Essentials of Orthopaedics & Applied Physiotherapy
2nd Edition
Key Features
New to this Edition
- Additional chapters on The Bones and the Joints, Common Paediatric and Adolescent Musculoskeletal Disorders, The Prevention of Fractures and Emergency Management of a Polytrauma Patient
- All chapters thoroughly revised and updated
- Summary boxes and treatment algorithms added
- Physiotherapeutic management of all orthopaedic conditions elaborately discussed
- Most of the line illustrations replaced by real life clinical photographs or radiographs and radiographs supported by line illustrations for better understanding
- Exhaustive tables for easy recapitulation
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition v
Preface to the First Edition vii
Chapter 1 Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy 1
Chapter 2 The Bones and the Joints 27
Chapter 3 Infl ammation, Soft Tissue Injuries and Musculoskeletal Disorders 33
Chapter 4 Fractures (General) 57
Chapter 5 Fractures (Specifi c) 83
Chapter 6 Common Paediatric and Adolescent Musculoskeletal Disorders and Fractures 187
Chapter 7 Prevention of Fractures 191
Chapter 8 Emergency Management of a Polytrauma Patient 195
Chapter 9 Infections of the Bones and Joints 199
Chapter 10 Metabolic Bone Diseases 217
Chapter 11 Bone Tumours 227
Chapter 12 Arthrodesis, Arthroplasty and Osteotomy 237
Chapter 13 Amputations 265
Chapter 14 Lesions of the Brachial Plexus and Peripheral Nerves 285
Chapter 15 Poliomyelitis 319
Chapter 16 Arthritides 335
Chapter 17 Deformity 363
Chapter 18 Locomotion and Gait 381
Chapter 19 Spine 391
Chapter 20 Regional Orthopaedic Soft Tissue Lesions of Neck, Shoulder, Elbow, Forearm, Wrist and Hand 469
Chapter 21 Hand 487
Chapter 22 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at the Hip 513
Chapter 23 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at the Knee 523
Chapter 24 Regional Conditions at the Ankle and Foot 549
Chapter 25 Yoga, Yoga Asanas and Physiotherapy 565
Chapter 26 Sports Medicine 573
Index 583
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 3rd November 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131211472
About the Author
Jayant Joshi
Jayant Joshi is a well-known Physiotherapist with decades of experience in the field of physiotherapy. He was formerly the Superintendent in the Department of Physiotherapy, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He was also a Consultant in the Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, New Delhi.
Prakash Kotwal
Prakash Kotwal attained his MS (Orthopaedics) from M G M. Medical College, Indore, India in 1977 and joined the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. After serving in the department of Orthopaedics at AIIMS in various positions, he is presently working as Professor and Head of the department. He is recipient of WHO Fellowship, Indo-German Fellowship and IOA Travelling Fellowship. He has been a visiting Professor in Orthopaedics to the B P Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal in 2001. He has authored two text books, published over 100 scientific articles in national and international journals and has contributed more than 26 chapters in various text books.
