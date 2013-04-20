Essentials of Oral Histology and Embryology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131235140

Essentials of Oral Histology and Embryology

1st Edition

A Clinical Approach

Authors: Daniel Chiego
Paperback ISBN: 9788131235140
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th April 2013
Page Count: 232
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9788131235140

About the Author

Daniel Chiego

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Cariology, Restorative Sciences, and Endodontics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.