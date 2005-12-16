Essentials of Oral Histology and Embryology

This outstanding book covers all areas of oral histology and embryology pertinent to clinical dental practice. Introductory material includes a complete discussion of the structure and function of the body's cells, as well as the stages of orofacial development from conception to birth. It also covers developmental problems such as cleft lip and palate, specific phases of tooth development, and biofilm substances that form on the surface of teeth. New Clinical Comments boxes and Consider the Patient scenarios help readers apply key concepts to actual practice.