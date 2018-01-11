Essentials of Oral Histology and Embryology - MENA Adapted Reprint - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702075490, 9780702075636

Essentials of Oral Histology and Embryology - MENA Adapted Reprint

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Chiego
Editors: Sausan Al Kawas
Paperback ISBN: 9780702075490
eBook ISBN: 9780702075636
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th January 2018
Page Count: 198
About the Author

Daniel Chiego

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Cariology, Restorative Sciences, and Endodontics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA

About the Editor

Sausan Al Kawas

