Essentials of Oral Histology and Embryology - MENA Adapted Reprint
1st Edition
Authors: Daniel Chiego
Editors: Sausan Al Kawas
Paperback ISBN: 9780702075490
eBook ISBN: 9780702075636
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th January 2018
Page Count: 198
About the Author
Daniel Chiego
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Cariology, Restorative Sciences, and Endodontics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
About the Editor
Sausan Al Kawas
