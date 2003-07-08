Essentials of Ophthalmic Lens Finishing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750672139, 9780702038563

Essentials of Ophthalmic Lens Finishing

2nd Edition

Authors: Clifford Brooks
eBook ISBN: 9780702038563
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750672139
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 8th July 2003
Page Count: 496
Description

Both opticians and optometrists are trained to grind and polish lenses and then to take the surfaced lens and finish it by centering it optically and grinding the edges so that the lens fits in the shape of the chosen frame. Thoroughly revised and updated with seven new chapters to cover changes in the industry, this 2nd edition provides a step-by-step understanding of lens finishing for the optometrist or optician.

Table of Contents

  1. An Overview of the Fabrication Process
    2. Spotting of Lenses
    3. Lens Shapes, Patterns and Frame Tracers
    4. Centration of Single Vision Lenses
    5. Centration of Progressive Addition Lenses NEW!
    6. Centration of Segmented Multifocal Lenses
    7. Blocking of Lenses
    8. Edging
    9. De-blocking
    10. Hand Edging
    11. Lens Tinting NEW!
    12. Lens Insertion and Standard Alignment NEW!
    13. Drilled, Slotted and Notched Mountings NEW!
    14. Nylon Cord and Other Groove-Mountings NEW!
    15. Lens Impact Resistance and Testing NEW!
    16. Maintenance and Calibration
    17. Edger Wheels and Cutters
    18. Safety and Environmental Concerns NEW!
    Appendices
    Proficiency Test Questions Key
    Glossary
    Index
    Lens Centration Skills Series

About the Author

Clifford Brooks

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Optometry, Indiana University School of Optometry, Bloomington, IN

