Essentials of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging
7th Edition
Description
Covering both the fundamentals and recent developments in this fast-changing field, Essentials of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, 7th Edition, is a must-have resource for radiology residents, nuclear medicine residents and fellows, nuclear medicine specialists, and nuclear medicine technicians. Known for its clear and easily understood writing style, superb illustrations, and self-assessment features, this updated classic is an ideal reference for all diagnostic imaging and therapeutic patient care related to nuclear medicine, as well as an excellent review tool for certification or MOC preparation.
Table of Contents
Essentials of Nuclear Medicine Imaging, 7e
1. Radioactivity, Radionuclides, and Radiopharmaceuticals
2. Instrumentation and Quality Control
3. Central Nervous System
4. Thyroid, Parathyroid, and Salivary Glands
5. Cardiovascular System
6. Respiratory System
7. Gastrointestinal Tract
8. Skeletal System
9. Genitourinary System and Adrenal Glands
10. Non-PET Neoplasm Imaging and Radionuclide Therapy
11. Hybrid PET/CT Neoplasm Imaging
12. Inflammation and Infection Imaging
13. Authorized User and Radioisotope Safety Issues
Self-Evaluation
Unknown Case Sets
Answers to Unknown Case Sets
Appendices
Appendix A Characteristics of Radionuclides for Imaging and Therapy
Appendix B-1 Radioactivity Conversion Table for International System (SI) Units
Appendix B-2 Radioactivity Conversion Table for International System (SI) Units
Appendix C-1 Technetium-99m Decay and Generation Tables
Appendix C-2 Other Radionuclide Decay Tables
Appendix D Injection Techniques and Pediatric Dosages
Appendix E Sample Techniques for Nuclear Imaging
Appendix F Nonradioactive Pharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine
Appendix G Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
Appendix H-1 General Considerations for Hospitalized Patients Receiving Radionuclide Therapy
Appendix H-2 Special Considerations and Requirements for Iodine-131 Therapy
Appendix I Emergency Procedures for Spills of Radioactive Materials and Special Circumstances
Details
560
- 560
English
- English
© Elsevier 2019
- © Elsevier 2019
7th November 2018
- 7th November 2018
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323483193
- 9780323483193
9780323567909
- 9780323567909
9780323567893
- 9780323567893
About the Author
Fred Mettler
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Department of Radiology, University of New Mexico, School of Medicine, Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Milton Guiberteau
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Radiology, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Medical Center, Houston, Texas