Essentials of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323483193, 9780323567909

Essentials of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

7th Edition

Authors: Fred Mettler Milton Guiberteau
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323483193
eBook ISBN: 9780323567909
eBook ISBN: 9780323567893
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th November 2018
Page Count: 560
Description

Covering both the fundamentals and recent developments in this fast-changing field, Essentials of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, 7th Edition, is a must-have resource for radiology residents, nuclear medicine residents and fellows, nuclear medicine specialists, and nuclear medicine technicians. Known for its clear and easily understood writing style, superb illustrations, and self-assessment features, this updated classic is an ideal reference for all diagnostic imaging and therapeutic patient care related to nuclear medicine, as well as an excellent review tool for certification or MOC preparation.

Table of Contents

Essentials of Nuclear Medicine Imaging, 7e

1. Radioactivity, Radionuclides, and Radiopharmaceuticals

2. Instrumentation and Quality Control

3. Central Nervous System

4. Thyroid, Parathyroid, and Salivary Glands

5. Cardiovascular System

6. Respiratory System

7. Gastrointestinal Tract

8. Skeletal System

9. Genitourinary System and Adrenal Glands

10. Non-PET Neoplasm Imaging and Radionuclide Therapy

11. Hybrid PET/CT Neoplasm Imaging

12. Inflammation and Infection Imaging

13. Authorized User and Radioisotope Safety Issues

Self-Evaluation

Unknown Case Sets

Answers to Unknown Case Sets

Appendices

Appendix A Characteristics of Radionuclides for Imaging and Therapy

Appendix B-1 Radioactivity Conversion Table for International System (SI) Units

Appendix B-2 Radioactivity Conversion Table for International System (SI) Units

Appendix C-1 Technetium-99m Decay and Generation Tables

Appendix C-2 Other Radionuclide Decay Tables

Appendix D Injection Techniques and Pediatric Dosages

Appendix E Sample Techniques for Nuclear Imaging

Appendix F Nonradioactive Pharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine

Appendix G Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Appendix H-1 General Considerations for Hospitalized Patients Receiving Radionuclide Therapy

Appendix H-2 Special Considerations and Requirements for Iodine-131 Therapy

Appendix I Emergency Procedures for Spills of Radioactive Materials and Special Circumstances

About the Author

Fred Mettler

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Department of Radiology, University of New Mexico, School of Medicine, Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Milton Guiberteau

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Radiology, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Medical Center, Houston, Texas

