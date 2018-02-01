Essentials of Neonatal Ventilation, 1st edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249987, 9788131249994

Essentials of Neonatal Ventilation, 1st edition

1st Edition

Editors: Rajiv PK Satyan Lakshminrusimha Dharmapuri Vidyasagar
eBook ISBN: 9788131249994
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131249987
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 1st February 2018
Description

This book is an outstanding attempt to standardize bedside neonatal respiratory care by the most researched authentic experts in the world. This involves more than sixty authors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, Italy, Germany, India, and UAE. The latest in the arena of neonatal ventilation which holds future promise has been incorporated in this book. The experts take you through a real-time progression of bedside ventilation practices, with the focus on pulmonary and neurological morbidity. The e-book has links to videos of critical chapters and lecture PPTs to give the intensivist a 360-degree understanding of　the complexities of neonatal ventilation.

Key Features

  1. First comprehensive bedside management book of a baby on assisted ventilation.

  2. Latest evidence-based practices on noninvasive ventilation with protocols.

  3. A bedside guide for neonatologists, fellows, residents, postgraduates, medical students, nurse practitioners, and respiratory therapists.

  4. Management of assisted ventilation including high-frequency ventilation and NAVA.

  5. Analysis and algorithmic approach to cardiac hemodynamics in respiratory distress.

  6. Protocolized approaches to critical respiratory diseases of the newborn.

  7. Ancillary services explained in detail like targeted ECHO, NIRS, and Graphics by experts.

  8. Videos and lecture presentations by experts on SLI, CPAP, SNIPPV, NAVA, ECHO, and Graphics.

Table of Contents

Contributors ...................................................... v

Foreword ........................................................... ix

Preface ............................................................... xi

Acknowledgment ............................................xiii

Section I: Introduction and History of Ventilation

1. Introduction ....................................................3

P.K. Rajiv, Dharmapuri Vidyasagar,

Satyan Lakshminrusimha

2. Evolution of Neonatal Ventilation a Retrospective View ......................................5

Dharmapuri Vidyasagar

3. Pathophysiology of Fetal Lung Development .................................................19

Bobby Mathew, Lucky Jain, Satyan Lakshminrusimha

4. Transition in the Delivery Room:

Current NRP Recommendations................31

Máximo Vento

5. Sustained Lung Infl ation ..............................45

Gianluca Lista, Ilia Bresesti

Video: SLI

6. Introduction to Lung Mechanics ................53

Jegen Kandasamy,

Namasivayam Ambalavanan

7. Genesis of Lung Injury .................................69

Mitali Sahni, Vineet Bhandari

8. Hypoxic Respiratory Failure........................81

Praveen Kumar

9A. Comparison of Ventilators ........................102

Augusto Sola

9B. The Importance of Heating and Humidifying the Inspired Gases During Mechanical

Ventilation: Identifying the Ideal Settings and Circuit Confi guration During

Ventilation ...................................................113

David A. Todd, K.Y. Ashok Murthy, P.K. Rajiv

10. Ventilator Graphics.....................................124

Manoj Biniwale, Rangasamy Ramanathan,

Mark C. Mammel

11A. Initiation of Mechanical Ventilation ........143

Dushyant Batra, Craig Smith,

Bernard Schoonakker

11B. Deterioration on the Ventilator ................149

Craig Smith, Dushyant Batra,

Bernard Schoonakker

12. Extubation ...................................................155

Craig Smith, Dushyant Batra,Bernard Schoonakker

Complications of Ventilation

13A. Complications of Mechanical Ventilation ...................................................161

Srinivas Murki, Sai Sunil Kishore, Sreeram Subramanian

13B. Pulmonary Air Leaks .................................170

Nalinikant Panigrahy, Dinesh Kumar Chirla, P.K. Rajiv

13C. Pulmonary Edema and Pulmonary Hemorrhage .................................................193

Srinivas Murki, Sreeram Subramanian

13D. Neonatal Necrotizing Tracheobronchitis ....197

Arun Nair, P.K. Rajiv, Aiman Rahmani

Section IV: Bedside Application

Principles of Assisted Ventilation

Devices

14. Various Modes of Mechanical Ventilation ...................................................205

Gianluca Lista, Ilia Bresesti

15A. Patient-Triggered Ventilation: Synchronized Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation

(SIMV), Assist–Control, Pressure-Support Ventilation (PSV), Neurally Adjusted

Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) .........................215

Helmut Hummler

15B. Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) in Neonates .......................227

Howard Stein, Kimberly S. Firestone

16. Volume-Targeted and Volume-Controlled Ventilation ...................................................238

Martin Keszler

17. Noninvasive Ventilation and High-Flow Nasal Cannula .............................................250

Rangasamy Ramanathan, Manoj Biniwale

Nasal High Frequency ventilation

18A. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure for Respiratory Failure in

Newborn Infants .........................................280

Rakesh Sahni, Jen-Tien Wung

Video: CPAP

Video: CPAP on 480gm premie

18B. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure in the Treatment of Meconium

Aspiration Syndrome .................................292

Rakesh Sahni, Jen-Tien Wung

19. Nasal Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilation ...................................................296

Vikramaditya Dumpa, Vineet Bhandari

Video: NIPPV RAM Cannula

20A. High Frequency Ventilation ......................306

Payam Vali, Donald M. Null

20B. High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation Management Strategy .................................316

Dushyant Batra, Craig Smith, Bernard Schoonakker, P.K. Rajiv

20C. High-Frequency Jet Ventilation: Guide to Patient Management ..............................325

J. Bert Bunnell

21. Pulmonary Vasodilators in the Treatment of Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension

of the Newborn ...........................................330

Ru-Jeng Teng, G. Ganesh Konduri

22. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation for Refractory Respiratory Failure ............349

Laurance Lequier, Karunakar Vadlamudi

Section V: Clinical Management

23. Principles of Mechanical Ventilation and Strategies of Ventilatory Support in Neonatal Lung Disease ..........................365

Manimaran Ramani, Namasivayam Ambalavanan

24. Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Surfactant Therapy ..............................375

Manoj Biniwale, Rangasamy Ramanathan

25A. Meconium Aspiration Syndrome—Part 1: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Signs

and Symptoms, and Diagnosis ..................413

Rama Bhat, Dharmapuri Vidyasagar

25B. Meconium Aspiration Syndrome—Part 2:Clinical Management .................................423

Mark F. Weems, Ramasubbareddy Dhanireddy

26. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn (PPHN) ............................444

Satyan Lakshminrusimha, P.K. Rajiv

27. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia ..................461

Vineet Bhandari, Anita Bhandari, P.K. Rajiv

28. Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia ...........491

Jayasree Nair, Satyan Lakshminrusimha

29. Care of Extremely Low Birth Weight Infants ...........................................................512

Narendra Dereddy, Kirtikumar Upadhyay, Ramasubbareddy Dhanireddy

S

eonatal Respiratory Care

30A. Echocardiography and

Hemodynamics ............................................547

Regan E. Giesinger, Maura H.F. Resende,

Elaine Neary, Patrick J. McNamara

Video: LV hypertrophy

Video: PDA

Video: Assessment

Video: Pulmonary Hypertension on Echocardiography

Video: RV Dysfunction

30B. Patent Ductus Arteriosus ...........................585

Durga P. Naidu, John P. Breinholt III, P. Syamasundar Rao

Video: Pre PDA closure

Video: MMVP implant PDA Closure

Video: AVP II implant PDA Closure

Video: MMVP Release PDA

Video: AVP Release PDA

30C. Cyanotic Heart Disease in a Neonate .......621

Rakhi Balachandran, Karunakar Vadlamudi, Raman Krishna Kumar

30D. Neonatal Arrhythmias ...............................633

Sudeep Verma, Karunakar Vadlamudi, Mathew Kripail, Hariram Malakunte

Management of Shock

31A. Neonatal Shock Management ...................656

Abbas Hyderi, Jeya Balaji, Karunakar Vadlamudi

31B. Hypotension and Shock in Preterm Newborns .....................................................679

Merlin Pinto, P.K. Rajiv, Jeya Balaji,

Thouseef Ahmed

31C. Hypotension and Poor Circulation in Neonates ..................................................689

Koert de Waal

Section VII: Ancillary Services

32. Monitoring of Gas Exchange in the NICU .....................................................699

Bobby Mathew, Junaid Muhib Khan, Satyan Lakshminrusimha

33. Nursing Care and Endotracheal Suction .........................................................722

Prakash Manikoth, Manoj N. Malviya, Said A Al-Kindi

Video: Noninvasive Nasopharyngeal Suctioning

Video: Closed Endotracheal Suctioning

Video: Open Endotracheal Suctioning

34. Neonatal Airway Management .................747

Vikrum A. Th immappa, Ramasubbareddy Dhanireddy, RoseMary S. Stocks, Jerome W. Th ompson

Video: Neonatal Airway Pathology

35. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia and Infection Control .................................765

Manoj N. Malviya, Prakash Manikoth, Hakam Yaseen

36. Nutrition in the Preterm Neonate Requiring Respiratory Support .................785

Mahmoud Saleh Elhalik, Josef Neu, Abrar Ahmed Khan, Swarup Kumar Dash

37A. Neonatal Procedures Involving Catheters and Tubes ...................................803

Khaled El-Atawi, Swarup Kumar Dash, Ahmed Zakaria Elmorsy

37B. Neonatal Limb Ischemia Due to Arterial Catheters ......................................................819

Catherine C. Beaullieu, Suzanne M. Lopez,P. Syamasundar Rao

Section VIII: General Issues

38. Neonatal Developmental Follow-Up Program .......................................................829

Nagamani Beligere

39. Management of Ethical Challenges in Neonatal Intensive Care ........................836

Gautham Suresh

40. Normal Reference Values ..........................843

K. Shreedhara Avabratha, P.K. Rajiv, Mohamed Soliman M, Marwa al Sayyed,

Rafi que Memon, Karunakar Vadlamudi

About the Editor

Rajiv PK

Satyan Lakshminrusimha

Dharmapuri Vidyasagar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Illinois College of Medicine, Director of Neonatology, University of Illinois Hospital at Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL

