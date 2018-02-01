Essentials of Neonatal Ventilation, 1st edition
1st Edition
This book is an outstanding attempt to standardize bedside neonatal respiratory care by the most researched authentic experts in the world. This involves more than sixty authors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, Italy, Germany, India, and UAE. The latest in the arena of neonatal ventilation which holds future promise has been incorporated in this book. The experts take you through a real-time progression of bedside ventilation practices, with the focus on pulmonary and neurological morbidity. The e-book has links to videos of critical chapters and lecture PPTs to give the intensivist a 360-degree understanding of the complexities of neonatal ventilation.
- First comprehensive bedside management book of a baby on assisted ventilation.
- Latest evidence-based practices on noninvasive ventilation with protocols.
- A bedside guide for neonatologists, fellows, residents, postgraduates, medical students, nurse practitioners, and respiratory therapists.
- Management of assisted ventilation including high-frequency ventilation and NAVA.
- Analysis and algorithmic approach to cardiac hemodynamics in respiratory distress.
- Protocolized approaches to critical respiratory diseases of the newborn.
- Ancillary services explained in detail like targeted ECHO, NIRS, and Graphics by experts.
- Videos and lecture presentations by experts on SLI, CPAP, SNIPPV, NAVA, ECHO, and Graphics.
Contributors ...................................................... v
Foreword ........................................................... ix
Preface ............................................................... xi
Acknowledgment ............................................xiii
Section I: Introduction and History of Ventilation
1. Introduction ....................................................3
P.K. Rajiv, Dharmapuri Vidyasagar,
Satyan Lakshminrusimha
2. Evolution of Neonatal Ventilation a Retrospective View ......................................5
Dharmapuri Vidyasagar
3. Pathophysiology of Fetal Lung Development .................................................19
Bobby Mathew, Lucky Jain, Satyan Lakshminrusimha
4. Transition in the Delivery Room:
Current NRP Recommendations................31
Máximo Vento
5. Sustained Lung Infl ation ..............................45
Gianluca Lista, Ilia Bresesti
Video: SLI
6. Introduction to Lung Mechanics ................53
Jegen Kandasamy,
Namasivayam Ambalavanan
7. Genesis of Lung Injury .................................69
Mitali Sahni, Vineet Bhandari
8. Hypoxic Respiratory Failure........................81
Praveen Kumar
9A. Comparison of Ventilators ........................102
Augusto Sola
9B. The Importance of Heating and Humidifying the Inspired Gases During Mechanical
Ventilation: Identifying the Ideal Settings and Circuit Confi guration During
Ventilation ...................................................113
David A. Todd, K.Y. Ashok Murthy, P.K. Rajiv
10. Ventilator Graphics.....................................124
Manoj Biniwale, Rangasamy Ramanathan,
Mark C. Mammel
11A. Initiation of Mechanical Ventilation ........143
Dushyant Batra, Craig Smith,
Bernard Schoonakker
11B. Deterioration on the Ventilator ................149
Craig Smith, Dushyant Batra,
Bernard Schoonakker
12. Extubation ...................................................155
Craig Smith, Dushyant Batra,Bernard Schoonakker
Complications of Ventilation
13A. Complications of Mechanical Ventilation ...................................................161
Srinivas Murki, Sai Sunil Kishore, Sreeram Subramanian
13B. Pulmonary Air Leaks .................................170
Nalinikant Panigrahy, Dinesh Kumar Chirla, P.K. Rajiv
13C. Pulmonary Edema and Pulmonary Hemorrhage .................................................193
Srinivas Murki, Sreeram Subramanian
13D. Neonatal Necrotizing Tracheobronchitis ....197
Arun Nair, P.K. Rajiv, Aiman Rahmani
Section IV: Bedside Application
Principles of Assisted Ventilation
Devices
14. Various Modes of Mechanical Ventilation ...................................................205
Gianluca Lista, Ilia Bresesti
15A. Patient-Triggered Ventilation: Synchronized Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation
(SIMV), Assist–Control, Pressure-Support Ventilation (PSV), Neurally Adjusted
Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) .........................215
Helmut Hummler
15B. Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) in Neonates .......................227
Howard Stein, Kimberly S. Firestone
16. Volume-Targeted and Volume-Controlled Ventilation ...................................................238
Martin Keszler
17. Noninvasive Ventilation and High-Flow Nasal Cannula .............................................250
Rangasamy Ramanathan, Manoj Biniwale
Nasal High Frequency ventilation
18A. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure for Respiratory Failure in
Newborn Infants .........................................280
Rakesh Sahni, Jen-Tien Wung
Video: CPAP
Video: CPAP on 480gm premie
18B. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure in the Treatment of Meconium
Aspiration Syndrome .................................292
Rakesh Sahni, Jen-Tien Wung
19. Nasal Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilation ...................................................296
Vikramaditya Dumpa, Vineet Bhandari
Video: NIPPV RAM Cannula
20A. High Frequency Ventilation ......................306
Payam Vali, Donald M. Null
20B. High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation Management Strategy .................................316
Dushyant Batra, Craig Smith, Bernard Schoonakker, P.K. Rajiv
20C. High-Frequency Jet Ventilation: Guide to Patient Management ..............................325
J. Bert Bunnell
21. Pulmonary Vasodilators in the Treatment of Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension
of the Newborn ...........................................330
Ru-Jeng Teng, G. Ganesh Konduri
22. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation for Refractory Respiratory Failure ............349
Laurance Lequier, Karunakar Vadlamudi
Section V: Clinical Management
23. Principles of Mechanical Ventilation and Strategies of Ventilatory Support in Neonatal Lung Disease ..........................365
Manimaran Ramani, Namasivayam Ambalavanan
24. Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Surfactant Therapy ..............................375
Manoj Biniwale, Rangasamy Ramanathan
25A. Meconium Aspiration Syndrome—Part 1: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Signs
and Symptoms, and Diagnosis ..................413
Rama Bhat, Dharmapuri Vidyasagar
25B. Meconium Aspiration Syndrome—Part 2:Clinical Management .................................423
Mark F. Weems, Ramasubbareddy Dhanireddy
26. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn (PPHN) ............................444
Satyan Lakshminrusimha, P.K. Rajiv
27. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia ..................461
Vineet Bhandari, Anita Bhandari, P.K. Rajiv
28. Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia ...........491
Jayasree Nair, Satyan Lakshminrusimha
29. Care of Extremely Low Birth Weight Infants ...........................................................512
Narendra Dereddy, Kirtikumar Upadhyay, Ramasubbareddy Dhanireddy
S
eonatal Respiratory Care
30A. Echocardiography and
Hemodynamics ............................................547
Regan E. Giesinger, Maura H.F. Resende,
Elaine Neary, Patrick J. McNamara
Video: LV hypertrophy
Video: PDA
Video: Assessment
Video: Pulmonary Hypertension on Echocardiography
Video: RV Dysfunction
30B. Patent Ductus Arteriosus ...........................585
Durga P. Naidu, John P. Breinholt III, P. Syamasundar Rao
Video: Pre PDA closure
Video: MMVP implant PDA Closure
Video: AVP II implant PDA Closure
Video: MMVP Release PDA
Video: AVP Release PDA
30C. Cyanotic Heart Disease in a Neonate .......621
Rakhi Balachandran, Karunakar Vadlamudi, Raman Krishna Kumar
30D. Neonatal Arrhythmias ...............................633
Sudeep Verma, Karunakar Vadlamudi, Mathew Kripail, Hariram Malakunte
Management of Shock
31A. Neonatal Shock Management ...................656
Abbas Hyderi, Jeya Balaji, Karunakar Vadlamudi
31B. Hypotension and Shock in Preterm Newborns .....................................................679
Merlin Pinto, P.K. Rajiv, Jeya Balaji,
Thouseef Ahmed
31C. Hypotension and Poor Circulation in Neonates ..................................................689
Koert de Waal
Section VII: Ancillary Services
32. Monitoring of Gas Exchange in the NICU .....................................................699
Bobby Mathew, Junaid Muhib Khan, Satyan Lakshminrusimha
33. Nursing Care and Endotracheal Suction .........................................................722
Prakash Manikoth, Manoj N. Malviya, Said A Al-Kindi
Video: Noninvasive Nasopharyngeal Suctioning
Video: Closed Endotracheal Suctioning
Video: Open Endotracheal Suctioning
34. Neonatal Airway Management .................747
Vikrum A. Th immappa, Ramasubbareddy Dhanireddy, RoseMary S. Stocks, Jerome W. Th ompson
Video: Neonatal Airway Pathology
35. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia and Infection Control .................................765
Manoj N. Malviya, Prakash Manikoth, Hakam Yaseen
36. Nutrition in the Preterm Neonate Requiring Respiratory Support .................785
Mahmoud Saleh Elhalik, Josef Neu, Abrar Ahmed Khan, Swarup Kumar Dash
37A. Neonatal Procedures Involving Catheters and Tubes ...................................803
Khaled El-Atawi, Swarup Kumar Dash, Ahmed Zakaria Elmorsy
37B. Neonatal Limb Ischemia Due to Arterial Catheters ......................................................819
Catherine C. Beaullieu, Suzanne M. Lopez,P. Syamasundar Rao
Section VIII: General Issues
38. Neonatal Developmental Follow-Up Program .......................................................829
Nagamani Beligere
39. Management of Ethical Challenges in Neonatal Intensive Care ........................836
Gautham Suresh
40. Normal Reference Values ..........................843
K. Shreedhara Avabratha, P.K. Rajiv, Mohamed Soliman M, Marwa al Sayyed,
Rafi que Memon, Karunakar Vadlamudi
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 1st February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249994
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131249987
Rajiv PK
Satyan Lakshminrusimha
Dharmapuri Vidyasagar
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Illinois College of Medicine, Director of Neonatology, University of Illinois Hospital at Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL