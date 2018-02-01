Essentials of Neonatal Ventilation, 1st edition

This book is an outstanding attempt to standardize bedside neonatal respiratory care by the most researched authentic experts in the world. This involves more than sixty authors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, Italy, Germany, India, and UAE. The latest in the arena of neonatal ventilation which holds future promise has been incorporated in this book. The experts take you through a real-time progression of bedside ventilation practices, with the focus on pulmonary and neurological morbidity. The e-book has links to videos of critical chapters and lecture PPTs to give the intensivist a 360-degree understanding of the complexities of neonatal ventilation.