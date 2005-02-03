Essentials of Medical Geology
1st Edition
Impacts of the Natural Environment on Public Health
This authoritative reference volume emphasizes the importance and interrelationships of geological processes to the health and diseases of humans and animals. Its accessible format fosters better communication between the health and geoscience communities by elucidating the geologic origins and flow of toxic elements in the environment that lead to human exposure through the consumption of food and water.
For example, problems of excess intake from drinking water have been encountered for several inorganic compounds, including fluoride in Africa and India; arsenic in certain areas of Argentina, Chile, and Taiwan; selenium in seleniferous areas in the U.S., Venezuela, and China; and nitrate in agricultural areas with heavy use of fertilizers. Environmental influences on vector borne diseases and stormflow water quality influences are also featured. Numerous examples of the environmental influences on human health from across the globe are also presented and discussed in this volume.
- Covers recent advances and future research topics at the intersection of environmental science and public health
- Developed by 60 experts from 20 countries and edited by professionals from the International Working Group on Medical Geology
- Includes 200+ color photographs and illustrations
- Organizes information in a highly structured format for easy reference
- Written for a broad audience, ranging from students, researchers, and medical professionals to policymakers and the general public
Geologists, geochemists, soil scientists, hydrologists, medical practioners, toxicologists, public health workers, biochemists, veterinartians, physicists, nutritionists, environmental economists, and social scientists.
Academics, professionals, and governmental policy makers from around the world. Note: Authors of individual chapters are international (approx. 20 nations).
- Medical Geology: Perspective and Prospective Brian Davies Charlotte Bowman Theo Davies Olle Selinus
I. Environmental biology
Introduction to section. Ulf Lindh
Natural background Robert Garrett
Anthropogenic sources Ron Fuge
Uptake of elements from a chemical point of view Robert J.B. Williams
Uptake of elements from a biological point of view Ulf Lindh
Biological functions of the elements Ulf Lindh
Geological impacts on nutrition Gerald T. Combs
Deficiencies and toxicities of elements Monica Nordberg M. George Cherian
II. Pathways and exposures
Introduction to section. Ron Fuge
Volcanic emissions and health Philip Weinstein Angus Cook
Radon in air and water Don Appleton
Arsenic in groundwater and the environment Pauline Smedley David G. Kinniburgh
Fluoride in natural waters – occurrence, controls and health aspects Mike Edmunds Pauline Smedley
Water hardness and health effects Eva Rubenowitz-Lundin Kevin M. Hiscock
The bioavailability of trace and major elements in soil Brian Alloway
The natural environment - selenium deficiency and toxicity – process related diseases Fiona Fordyce
Iodine geochemistry, soils and iodine deficiency Ron Fuge
Geophagy and the involuntary ingestion of soil Peter Abrahams
Natural aerosolic mineral dusts and human health: potential effects Edward Derbyshire
An overview of the ecology of soil-borne human pathogens Mark Bultman Frederick S. Fisher Demosthenes Pappagianis
Animals and medical geology Bernt Jones
III. Environmental toxicology, pathology and medical geology Introduction to section. Jose A. Centeno
Environmental epidemiology Jesper B. Nielsen Tina Kold Jensen
Environmental medicine Jefferson Fowles Philip Weinstein Chin-Hsiao Tseng
Environmental pathology Jose A. Centeno Florabel G. Mullick Kamal G. Ishak Teri J. Franks Allen P. Burke Michael N. Koss Daniel P. Pearl Paul B. Tchounwou Joseph P. Pestaner
Toxicology Tee L. Guidotti
Speciation of trace elements: methods and public health Bernhard Michalke Sergio Caroli
IV. TECHNIQUES AND TOOLS
Introduction to section. Robert B. Finkelman
Using geographic information systems (GIS) databases for human health studies Joseph E. Bunnell Alexander W. Karlsen Timothy M. Shields Robert B. Finkelman
Use of remote sensing and geographic information science techniques in the study of vector borne and zoonotic diseases Stephen Guptill Chester G. Moore
Mineralogy of bioapatites: bones, teeth and pathological deposits Catherine W. Skinner
Inorganic and organic geochemistry techniques Mitko Vutchkov Gerald Lalor Stephen Macko
Histochemical and microprobe analysis in medical geology Jose A. Centeno Todor Todorov Joseph P. Pestanov Wayne B. Jonas
Modeling ground-water flow and quality Leonard F. Konikow Pierre D. Glynn
APPENDICES A. International reference values Peter Bobrowsky Roger Paulen Pauline Smedley Brian Alloway B. Glossary C. Annottated URLs for chapter-related Websites of interest
- 832
- English
- © Academic Press 2005
- 3rd February 2005
- Academic Press
- 9780080454191
Olle Selinus
Geological Survey of Sweden, Uppsala, Sweden
"There is no obvious single-volume competitor to this book in the field it describes and it can be strongly recommended for the personal or library bookshelves of its target audeince of 'upper division undergraduates, graduate students, environmental geoscientists, epidemiologiests, medics and decision-makers." -John G. Farmer, School of GeoSciences, University of Edinburgh, SCIENCEDIRECT JUNE 2005 "Remarkably detailed and comprehensive in its coverage, this volume has excellent reference tables and colorful graphic and maps. The index makes it easy to quickly fine a variety of information-from natural sources and extraction pathways to biological function, toxicity, and health effects of exposure to minerals and other substances. Summing up: Essential. Medical and public health libraries. Highly recommended. Libraries supporting related studies in toxicology, pathology, geochemistry, and environmental epidemiology, at the upper undergraduate level and above." - CHOICE, September 2006 "...strongly recommended for the personal or library bookshelves of its target audience of "upper division undergraduates, graduate students, environmental geoscientists, epidemiologists, medics and decision-makers." John G. Farmer for "Science of the Total Environment" "This is an extraordinary book. It is compendial and readily informative at the same time...I’m most pleased to have had the opportunity to learn a lot while I reviewed this book and thus recommend it highly and without reservation. It’s a “must-have” for a well rounded academic bookshelf!" - David F. Hardwick, MD, FRCPC, LLD, The University of British Columbia