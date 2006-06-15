Essentials of Lean Six Sigma

1.1 Lean Six Sigma (6 ) Concepts Review 1.1.1 The Philosophy 1.1.2 Lean/Kaizen Six Sigma Engineering 1.2 Six Sigma Background 1.3 Some Six Sigma Successes2.1 Normal Distribution Curve 2.2 Six Sigma Process Capability Concepts 2.2.1 Six Sigma Short Term Capability 2.2.2 Estimation of Six Sigma Long Term Capability3.1 Process Modeling (The heart of Lean Six Sigma) 3.2 The Normal Distribution 3.3 The Standard Normal Distribution 3.4 t-Distribution 3.4.1 Confidence interval for difference of two mean 3.5 Binomial Distribution 3.6 Poisson Distribution 3.7 Exponential Distribution 3.8 Hypegeometric Distribution 3.9 Normality Test 3.9.1 Kurtosis 3.9.2 Anderson Darling 3.10 Reliability Engineering and Estimation 3.11 Quality Cost4.1 Six Sigma Continuous Improvement Principles 4.2 Six Sigma Systems 4.2 Six Sigma Improvement and Training Model5.1 Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) Principles 5.2 Design for Six Sigma Steps 5.3 Tools and Techniques 5.4 Process Management6.1 Lean Six Sigma and Principles 6.1.1 Elements of Lean Manufacturing/Production 6.1.2 Waste Types in the Lean Manufacturing 6.1.3 The Five Lean Themes and Steps 6.2 The Elements of Measurements 6.2.1 Strategic Measurement Model 6.2.2 Key Elements that Make a Product Successful in the Market Place 6.3 Competitive Product Benchmarking Concepts 6.4 Integration of Six Sigma, Lean and Kaizen 6.4.1 Six Sigma, Lean and Kaizen Principles 6.4.2 Prolong Production Performance (PPP) 6.4.3 A Lean Concept in Reduction of Lead-Time 6.5 Lean/Kaizen Six Sigma Infrastructure Evolution Tools and highlights in Summary 6.5.1 Corporate Commitment 6.5.2 Steps to Achieve the Six Sigma Goals 6.6 Mathematical Modeling of Lean Six Sigma Relations 6.6.1 Lean Six Sigma Experimental Design7.1 The Roadmap to Six Sigma Philosophy and Strategy 7.2 Creation of Six Sigma Infrastructure 7.2.1 Executive Sponsor 7.2.2 Champion 7.2.3 Master Black Belt 7.2.4 Black Belt (Team Leader) 7.2.5 Green Belt (Team Participant) 7.2.6 Team Recognition/ Compensation8.1 Six-Sigma Continuous Improvement Engineering 8.2 Definition and Measurement 8.2.1 Phase 0: Process Definition/ Project Selection 8.2.1.1 Project Objectives and strategies 8.2.1.2 Process Definition Tools and Techniques 8.2.2 Phase I: Process Measurement 8.2.2.1 Process Measurement Objectives 8.2.2.2 Measurement Tools and Techniques 8.2.2.3 Key Basic Statistical Backgrounds 8.3 Evaluation of Existing Process Sigma/Base Line Sigma 8.4 Data Analysis 8.4.1 Phase II: Process Analysis 8.4.1.1 Process Analysis Objectives 8.4.1.2 Analysis Tools and Techniques 8.5 Optimization and Improvement 8.5.1 Phase III: Process Improvement 8.5.1.1 Process Improvement Objectives 8.5.1.2 Improvement Tools and Techniques 8.6 Evaluation of New Sigma 8.7 Process Control 8.7.1 Phase IV: Process Control and Maintain 8.7.1.1 Process Control Objectives 8.7.1.2 Control Tools and Techniques

Chapter 9 Case Study 9.1: Methodology for Machine Downtime Reduction. A Green Belt methodology 9.1.1 Phase 0: Problem Statement 9.1.2 Phase 1: Data collection and measurement 9.1.3 Phase 2: Analysis of measurement 9.1.4 Phase 3: Improvement and verify the analyzed data 9.1.5 Phase 4: Control and maintain Case Study 9.2: Methodology for Defect Reduction in Injection Molding Tools Life time. A Black Belt methodology. 9.2.1 Phase 0: Statement of Issues 9.2.2 Phase 1: Data collection and measurement 9.2.3 Phase 2: Analysis of collected data 9.2.4 Phase 3: The process of improvement 9.2.5 Phase 4: The process of control and maintain

Chapter 10. Case Study: Methodology for Defect Reduction in Injection Molding a Multi-Factor Central Composite Design Approach. A Master Black Belt methodology 10.1 Scope of Injection Molded Parts 10.2 Composite Design Methodology (Design Of Experiment) 10.3 Modeling (Prediction Equations) 10.4 Simulation 10.5 Conclusion