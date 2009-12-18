Essentials of Law for Health Professionals - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780729539159, 9780729579155

Essentials of Law for Health Professionals

3rd Edition

Authors: Kim Forrester Kim Forrester Debra Griffiths Debra Griffiths
eBook ISBN: 9780729579155
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 18th December 2009
Page Count: 400
Description

Essentials of Law for Health Professionals 3e has been thoroughly revised and updated throughout to reflect the most recent changes in legislation relevant to the provision of health care services in Australia. Employment status of health professionals and issues of work cover, health and safety obligations, anti-discrimination issues are clearly outlined and discussed in the new edition. Legal issues surrounding genetics, fertility and surrogacy are reviewed in conjunction with the current position on abortion and wrongful deaths. The breadth of material is presented in a manner that is more in keeping with a student resource text rather than a law book. It emphasises major points and includes summaries on how the law relates to practice rather than merely stating the law.  The new third edition continues to present contemporary issues relevant for Health Science students from the clinical setting through to management and employment, as they apply to each state.

Key Features

  • Streamlined new edition includes updates to key chapters such as:

    • Chapter 5 Negligence, which has been completely rewritten to discuss negligence by jurisdiction
    • Chapter 8 Manipulation of Life now deals with topical and controversial issues such as abortion, wrongful death, tissue transplants, genetics and infertility
    • Chapter 10: Contractual and Industrial Elements of Professional Practice has been updated to include the most recent changes to Industrial Relations Law, information that is essential for any Health Professional entering into employment.
    • Chapter 11: Statues Controlling Health Service Delivery has been revised with respect to drugs and continues to provide the significant legislation most likely to impact on the daily practice of the health professional namely poisons, mental health legislation, child and elder abuse, and the notification of births and deaths.
    • New Chapter 12: Registration and Regulation of Health Professionals highlights the contemporary issues faced by health professionals with the implementation of National Registration.

  • Addition of legislation regulating research and a discussion of the legislative and common law controls on conducting research within Australian healthcare systems – National Health and Medical Research Council Act

  • Update all appendices and include the Decision Making Framework for Nurses plus Glossary

  • Takes a multidisciplinary approach to the subject of health care law and includes case-studies and activities.

  • Discussion on the implications of evidence-based practice on the standard notionally attributed to the duty of care.

 

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729579155

About the Author

Kim Forrester

Kim Forrester is a registered nurse and barrister-at-law practising in the area of health law. Kim is the author of several publications in health law. Kim is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine at Bond University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Queensland

Debra Griffiths

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing & Health Sciences, Monash University, Victoria

