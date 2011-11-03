Essentials of Law, Ethics, and Professional Issues in CAM - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729539708, 9780729579704

Essentials of Law, Ethics, and Professional Issues in CAM

1st Edition

Authors: Julie Zetler Rodney Bonello
eBook ISBN: 9780729579704
eBook ISBN: 9780729582858
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 3rd November 2011
Page Count: 304
A pioneering local textbook covering curriculum requirements for Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) students.

Legal, ethical, and professional practice issues are essential curriculum components of all Complementary and Alternative Medicine courses. Statutory bodies, professional associations, educational institutions and accreditation authorities require the incorporation of such content into CAM study. This has created the need for a definitive guide written specifically for Australian students according to CAM curriculum requirements.

Essentials of Law, Ethics and Professional Issues for CAM is the only local textbook which deals comprehensively with legal, ethical and professional practice issues for Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) students.

This timely medical text takes a multidisciplinary approach, and is written by authors who are both academics and practitioners, with contributing authors for individual CAM modalities.

Essentials of Law, Ethics and Professional Issues for CAM is ideal for students, trainees and even practitioners in various modalities, including naturopathy, traditional Chinese medicine, massage, osteopathy, chiropractic and western herbal medicine.

  • presents a combined solution for professional practice courses which cover legal, ethical and professional practice considerations
  • is the only local book to address these issues for modalities considered by COAG for regulation and registration
  • designed to meet the needs of CAM students at Diploma, Bachelor and Coursework Masters levels
  • case studies, alert boxes, tips and explanations contained throughout
  • includes integrative practice considerations

1. THE AUSTRALIAN LEGAL SYSTEM
2. LAW FOR CAM
3. LITIGATION AND DISPUTE RESOLUTION
4. BUSINESS ISSUES FOR CAM THERAPISTS
5. ETHICAL CHALLENGES IN THE 21ST CENTURY
6. PROFESSIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES
7. RESEARCH
8. COMMUNICATION
9. INTRODUCTION TO CAM MODALITIES
10. CHIROPRACTIC AND OSTEOPATHY
11. HERBAL MEDICINE AND NATUROPATHY
12. TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE AND ACUPUNCTURE
13. MASSAGE
14. HOMEOPATHY
15. INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729579704
eBook ISBN:
9780729582858

Julie Zetler

Solicitor of the Supreme Court of NSW Department of Business Law, Faculty of Business and Economics, Macquarie University, Sydney, NSW

Rodney Bonello

Associate Professor, The Department of Health and Chiropractic, Macquarie University; Board Member, Chiropractic and Osteopathic College of Australasia

