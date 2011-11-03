Essentials of Law, Ethics, and Professional Issues in CAM

A pioneering local textbook covering curriculum requirements for Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) students.



Legal, ethical, and professional practice issues are essential curriculum components of all Complementary and Alternative Medicine courses. Statutory bodies, professional associations, educational institutions and accreditation authorities require the incorporation of such content into CAM study. This has created the need for a definitive guide written specifically for Australian students according to CAM curriculum requirements.



Essentials of Law, Ethics and Professional Issues for CAM is the only local textbook which deals comprehensively with legal, ethical and professional practice issues for Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) students.



This timely medical text takes a multidisciplinary approach, and is written by authors who are both academics and practitioners, with contributing authors for individual CAM modalities.



Essentials of Law, Ethics and Professional Issues for CAM is ideal for students, trainees and even practitioners in various modalities, including naturopathy, traditional Chinese medicine, massage, osteopathy, chiropractic and western herbal medicine.