Essentials of Kumar and Clark's Clinical Medicine - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702082795

Essentials of Kumar and Clark's Clinical Medicine

7th Edition

Authors: Nicola Zammitt Euan Sandilands
Published Date: 5th July 2021
Page Count: 944
About the Authors

Nicola Zammitt

Consultant Physician and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer; Clinical Director Edinburgh Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes (ECED); Clinical Lead Diabetes Managed Clinical Network; Foundation Programme Director (S11), Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

Euan Sandilands

Consultant Physician, Clinical Toxicology and Acute Medicine, National Poisons Information Service, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

