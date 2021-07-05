Essentials of Kumar and Clark's Clinical Medicine
7th Edition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 944
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 5th July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702082801
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702082795
About the Authors
Nicola Zammitt
Jason D. Bakos is an associate professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of South Carolina. He received a BS in Computer Science from Youngstown State University in 1999 and a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh in 2005. Dr. Bakos’s research focuses on mapping data- and compute-intensive codes to high-performance, heterogeneous, reconfigurable, and embedded computer systems. His group works closely with FPGA-based computer manufacturers Convey Computer Corporation, GiDEL, and Annapolis Micro Systems, as well as GPU and DSP manufacturers NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, and Advantech. Dr. Bakos holds two patents, has published over 30 refereed publications in computer architecture and high-performance computing, was a winner of the ACM/DAC student design contest in 2002 and 2004, and received the US National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER award in 2009. He is currently serving as associate editor for ACM Transactions on Reconfigurable Technology and Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer; Clinical Director Edinburgh Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes (ECED); Clinical Lead Diabetes Managed Clinical Network; Foundation Programme Director (S11), Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
Euan Sandilands
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician, Clinical Toxicology and Acute Medicine, National Poisons Information Service, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.