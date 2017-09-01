Essentials of Kumar and Clark's Clinical Medicine - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702066030, 9780702066061

Essentials of Kumar and Clark's Clinical Medicine

6th Edition

Authors: Nicola Zammitt
Paperback ISBN: 9780702066030
eBook ISBN: 9780702066061
eBook ISBN: 9780702066047
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2017
Page Count: 928
Table of Contents

  1. Ethics and communication

  2. Infectious diseases

  3. Gastroenterology and nutrition

  4. Liver, biliary tract and pancreatic disease

  5. Haematological disease

  6. Malignant disease

  7. Rheumatology

  8. Water, electrolytes and acid–base balance

  9. Renal disease

  10. Cardiovascular disease

  11. Respiratory disease

  12. Intensive care medicine

  13. Clinical pharmacology and toxicology

  14. Endocrine disease

  15. Diabetes mellitus and other disorders of metabolism

  16. The special senses

  17. Neurology
  18. Dermatology

 

 

Description

‘Baby Kumar & Clark’, best-selling portable revision reference, is now in its sixth edition.

Key Features

  • Normal values

  • Medical emergencies

  • Useful websites

  • Abbreviations

  • Dictionary of terms

 

Details

928
English
© Elsevier 2018
Elsevier
9780702066030
9780702066061
9780702066047

About the Authors

Nicola Zammitt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Physician and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer; Clinical Director Edinburgh Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes (ECED); Clinical Lead Diabetes Managed Clinical Network; Foundation Programme Director (S11), Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

