Essentials of Kinesiology for the Physical Therapist Assistant - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323089449, 9780323291361

Essentials of Kinesiology for the Physical Therapist Assistant

2nd Edition

Authors: Paul Mansfield Donald Neumann
eBook ISBN: 9780323291361
eBook ISBN: 9780323089432
Paperback ISBN: 9780323089449
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th September 2013
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The second edition of Essentials of Kinesiology for the Physical Therapist Assistant continues to deliver a rich and varied learning experience that is needed to succeed in today’s fast-paced PTA programs. Clear, concise explanations of anatomy and function, full-color illustrations and unique atlas-style chapters make even the most complex concepts easy to master. Plus, a robust lineup of on- and off-line resources, featuring the companion Evolve website, give you all the tools you need to succeed both in the classroom and the clinical setting.

Key Features

  • Layered learning approach provides a solid background in anatomy and function of the musculoskeletal system and explains why material is relevant to the practice of physical therapy.
  • Clinical relevance helps you master the basics of human motion before moving on to more complex clinical topics.
  • Atlas-style muscle presentations clearly link specific muscles or muscle groups with relevant information.
  • Clinical Insight and Considerations boxes link the concepts of kinesiology with their clinical applications.
  • Summary boxes and tables pull content together into concise, reader-friendly format.
  • Study questions and key terminology serves as a valuable study tool for exam preparation.

Table of Contents

  1. Basic Principles of Kinesiology

  2. Structure and Function of Joints

  3. Structure and Function of Skeletal Muscle

  4. Structure and Function of the Shoulder Complex

  5. Structure and Function of the Elbow and Forearm Complex

  6. Structure and Function of the Wrist

  7. Structure and Function of the Hand

  8. Structure and Function of the Vertebral Column

  9. Structure and Function of the Hip

  10. Structure and Function of the Knee

  11. Structure and Function of the Ankle and Foot

  12. Fundamentals of Human Gait

  13. Kinesiology of Mastication and Ventilation

Answer key to study questions

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323291361
eBook ISBN:
9780323089432
Paperback ISBN:
9780323089449

About the Author

Paul Mansfield

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Program Coordinator, Physical Therapist Assistant Program, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee, WI

Donald Neumann

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Physical Therapy and Exercise Science, College of Health Sciences, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.