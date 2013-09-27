Essentials of Kinesiology for the Physical Therapist Assistant
2nd Edition
The second edition of Essentials of Kinesiology for the Physical Therapist Assistant continues to deliver a rich and varied learning experience that is needed to succeed in today’s fast-paced PTA programs. Clear, concise explanations of anatomy and function, full-color illustrations and unique atlas-style chapters make even the most complex concepts easy to master. Plus, a robust lineup of on- and off-line resources, featuring the companion Evolve website, give you all the tools you need to succeed both in the classroom and the clinical setting.
- Layered learning approach provides a solid background in anatomy and function of the musculoskeletal system and explains why material is relevant to the practice of physical therapy.
- Clinical relevance helps you master the basics of human motion before moving on to more complex clinical topics.
- Atlas-style muscle presentations clearly link specific muscles or muscle groups with relevant information.
- Clinical Insight and Considerations boxes link the concepts of kinesiology with their clinical applications.
- Summary boxes and tables pull content together into concise, reader-friendly format.
- Study questions and key terminology serves as a valuable study tool for exam preparation.
- Basic Principles of Kinesiology
- Structure and Function of Joints
- Structure and Function of Skeletal Muscle
- Structure and Function of the Shoulder Complex
- Structure and Function of the Elbow and Forearm Complex
- Structure and Function of the Wrist
- Structure and Function of the Hand
- Structure and Function of the Vertebral Column
- Structure and Function of the Hip
- Structure and Function of the Knee
- Structure and Function of the Ankle and Foot
- Fundamentals of Human Gait
- Kinesiology of Mastication and Ventilation
Answer key to study questions
Glossary
Paul Mansfield
Professor and Program Coordinator, Physical Therapist Assistant Program, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee, WI
Donald Neumann
Professor, Department of Physical Therapy and Exercise Science, College of Health Sciences, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI