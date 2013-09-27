The second edition of Essentials of Kinesiology for the Physical Therapist Assistant continues to deliver a rich and varied learning experience that is needed to succeed in today’s fast-paced PTA programs. Clear, concise explanations of anatomy and function, full-color illustrations and unique atlas-style chapters make even the most complex concepts easy to master. Plus, a robust lineup of on- and off-line resources, featuring the companion Evolve website, give you all the tools you need to succeed both in the classroom and the clinical setting.