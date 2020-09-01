Essentials of Internal Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729543125, 9780729587440

Essentials of Internal Medicine

4th Edition

Authors: Nicholas Talley Simon O’Connor Brad Frankum
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543125
eBook ISBN: 9780729587440
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
About the Author

Nicholas Talley

Nicholas J Talley, MD (NSW), PhD (Syd), MMedSci (Clin Epi)(Newc.), FAHMS, FRACP, FAFPHM, FRCP (Lond. & Edin.), FACP , Pro Vice-Chancellor, Global Research, University of Newcastle, Australia Professor of Medicine, Faculty of Health and Medicine, University of Newcastle, Australia President, Royal Australasian College of Physicians Chair-Elect, Committee of Presidents of Medical Colleges (CPMC) Hon. Treasurer, Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, Australia Adjunct Professor and Consultant, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA Adjunct Professor, University of North Carolina, NC, USA Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden

Simon O’Connor

Simon O’Connor, FRACP DDU FCSANZ , Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia

Brad Frankum

OAM, BMed (Hons), FRACP

Professor of Clinical Education, and Deputy Dean, University of Western

Sydney School of Medicine; Consultant Clinical Immunologist and Allergist,

Campbelltown and Camden Hospitals, NSW, Australia

