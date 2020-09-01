Essentials of Internal Medicine
4th Edition
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543125
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587440
About the Author
Nicholas Talley
Nicholas J Talley, MD (NSW), PhD (Syd), MMedSci (Clin Epi)(Newc.), FAHMS, FRACP, FAFPHM, FRCP (Lond. & Edin.), FACP , Pro Vice-Chancellor, Global Research, University of Newcastle, Australia Professor of Medicine, Faculty of Health and Medicine, University of Newcastle, Australia President, Royal Australasian College of Physicians Chair-Elect, Committee of Presidents of Medical Colleges (CPMC) Hon. Treasurer, Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, Australia Adjunct Professor and Consultant, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA Adjunct Professor, University of North Carolina, NC, USA Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden
Simon O’Connor
Simon O’Connor, FRACP DDU FCSANZ , Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia
Brad Frankum
OAM, BMed (Hons), FRACP
Professor of Clinical Education, and Deputy Dean, University of Western
Sydney School of Medicine; Consultant Clinical Immunologist and Allergist,
Campbelltown and Camden Hospitals, NSW, Australia
