Essentials of Human Embryology, 1st Edition

Authors: Rose Xaviour
Paperback ISBN: 9788131257203
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th January 2020
Page Count: 304
Description

This book can be used as a learning aid for undergraduates (MBBS and BDS),postgraduates and for those who are preparing for competitive exams in almost all specialities (MD, DNB, MS, FRCS, MRCP, DM, Mch).

Key Features

  • Topics are updated according to the Medical Council of India,Competency Based Undergraduate Curriculum for the Indian Medical Graduate

  • Presented in the form of bullets for better grasping

  • Clinical Nuggets include interesting facts about the topic

  • Kliniche Perlen towards the end of each chapter deals with the applied aspects

  • Points to ponder section for a quick recap

  • Brain teasers with solved MCQs for self-assessment

  • Quick review of genetics according to new curriculum

  • Schematic diagrams and clinical photographs for better visualization of concepts

  • A note on recent advances to create a curiosity for the topics

  • YouTube channel by the author—LIFE IN THE WOMB with detailed explanation about the topics

Table of Contents

1 Understanding the Embryonic Coordinates 1

2 History of Embryology 5

3 Gametogenesis 11

4 Female Reproductive Cycles 27

5 Fertilization 35

6 First Week of Development 43

7 Second Week of Development 51

8 Third Week of Development 59

9 Fourth Week to Eighth Week of Development 69

10 Third Month to Birth 79

11 Development of Gut Tubes 85

12 Placenta and Umbilical Cord 93

13 Twinning 103

14 The Pharyngeal (Branchial) Apparatus 109

15 Cardiovascular System 121

16 Respiratory System 137

17 Digestive System 147

18 Urogenital System 163

19 Development of Face 179

20 Central Nervous System 189

21 Development of Eye 207

22 Development of Ear 217

23 The Integumentary System 223

24 Skeletal System 231

25 Muscular System 245

26 Teratology 251

27 Recent Advances in Embryology 257

28 Genetics 259

Brain Teasers 271

Index 281

About the Author

Rose Xaviour

