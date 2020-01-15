Essentials of Human Embryology, 1st Edition
Description
This book can be used as a learning aid for undergraduates (MBBS and BDS),postgraduates and for those who are preparing for competitive exams in almost all specialities (MD, DNB, MS, FRCS, MRCP, DM, Mch).
Key Features
- Topics are updated according to the Medical Council of India,Competency Based Undergraduate Curriculum for the Indian Medical Graduate
- Presented in the form of bullets for better grasping
- Clinical Nuggets include interesting facts about the topic
- Kliniche Perlen towards the end of each chapter deals with the applied aspects
- Points to ponder section for a quick recap
- Brain teasers with solved MCQs for self-assessment
- Quick review of genetics according to new curriculum
- Schematic diagrams and clinical photographs for better visualization of concepts
- A note on recent advances to create a curiosity for the topics
- YouTube channel by the author—LIFE IN THE WOMB with detailed explanation about the topics
Table of Contents
Introduction vi
Foreword viii
Preface ix
Acknowledgments x
Competency Map xii
1 Understanding the Embryonic Coordinates 1
2 History of Embryology 5
3 Gametogenesis 11
4 Female Reproductive Cycles 27
5 Fertilization 35
6 First Week of Development 43
7 Second Week of Development 51
8 Third Week of Development 59
9 Fourth Week to Eighth Week of Development 69
10 Third Month to Birth 79
11 Development of Gut Tubes 85
12 Placenta and Umbilical Cord 93
13 Twinning 103
14 The Pharyngeal (Branchial) Apparatus 109
15 Cardiovascular System 121
16 Respiratory System 137
17 Digestive System 147
18 Urogenital System 163
19 Development of Face 179
20 Central Nervous System 189
21 Development of Eye 207
22 Development of Ear 217
23 The Integumentary System 223
24 Skeletal System 231
25 Muscular System 245
26 Teratology 251
27 Recent Advances in Embryology 257
28 Genetics 259
Brain Teasers 271
Index 281
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 15th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131257203
About the Author
Rose Xaviour
