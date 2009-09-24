Essentials of Genomic and Personalized Medicine

1 Introduction

Section 1 - Basics

2 Organization, Variation and Expression of the Human Genome

3 DNA Sequencing for the Detection of Human Genome Variation

4 Genome-Wide Association Studies and Genotyping Technologies

5 Copy Number Variation and Human Health

6 DNA Methylation Analysis: Providing New Insight into Human Disease

7 DNA Microarrays in Biological Diversity and Patient Care

8 Proteomics: The Deciphering of the Functional Genome

9 Comprehensive Metabolic Analysis for Understanding Disease

Section 2 - Informatics

10 Bioinformatic and Computational Analysis for Genomic Medicine

11 Systems Biology and Systems Medicine

12 Electronic Medical Records in Genomic Medicine Practice and Research

13 Health Information Retrieval for Consumers

Section 3 - Translational

14 Genomics to Health: Challenges and Opportunities

15 Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics

16 Clinical Implementation of Translational Genomics

17 The Role of Genomics in Enabling Prospective Health

18 From Sequence to Genomic Medicine: Genome Policy Considerations

19 Federal Regulation of Genomic Medicine

20 Economic Issues and Genomic Medicine

21 Public Health Genomics

Section 4 - Clinical (Cardiology)

22 Hypertension

23 Lipiprotein Disorders

24 Myocardial Infarction

25 Acute Coronary Syndromes

26 Heart Failure in the Era of Genomic Medicine

27 Genomic Assessment of Cardiac Transplant Rejection

28 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

29 Arrhythmias

30 Genetics and Genomics in the Management of Hemostasis & Thrombosis

31 Genomics of Congenital Heart Disease

Section 5 - Clinical (Oncology)

32 Genomics in the Management of Lymphomas

33 Genomics in Leukemias

34 Lung Cancer

35 Genomics in the Diagnosis and Management of Breast Cancer

36 Colorectal Cancer

37 Prostate Cancer

38 Genomic Assessment of Ovarian Cancer

39 Genomic Evaluation of Pancreatic Neoplasms

40 Genomic Evaluation of Head and Neck Cancer

41 Genomic Medicine, Evaluation of Brain Tumors and Gliomas

42 Diagnostic - Therapeutic Combinations in the Targeted Therapies for Treatment of Cancer

Section 6 - Clinical (Inflammatory Disease)

43 Genomics in the Evaluation and Management of Rheumatoid Arthritis

44 "Omics" in the Genomic Evaluation of Multiple Sclerosis

45 Genomic Assessment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

46 Asthma Genomics

47 Genomic Aspects in the Evaluation and Management of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

48 Genetics and Genomics of Interstitial Lung Disease

49 Peptic Ulcer Disease

Section 7 – Clinical (Metabolic Disease)

50 Genomics in Pathogenesis of Cirrhosis

51 Genomic Medicine and Obesity

52 Diabetes

Section 8 – Clinical (Neurological Disease)

53 Genetics and Genomics of Dementia

54 Genetics and Genomics of Parkinson’s Disease

55 Genomic Considerations in Opthamology

56 Genomics in the Diagnosis and Management of Depression

Section 9 – Clinical (Infectious Disease)

57 "Genomic Approaches to

the Host Response to Pathogens"

58 Host Genomics and Bacterial Infections

60 Diagnosis, Genomics, and the Management of Hepatitis

