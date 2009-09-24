Essentials of Genomic and Personalized Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Derived from the comprehensive two-volume set, Genomic and Personalized Medicine also edited by Drs. Willard and Ginsburg, this work serves the needs of the evolving population of scientists, researchers, practitioners and students that are embracing one of the most promising avenues for advances in diagnosis, prevention and treatment of human disease. From principles, methodology and translational approaches to genome discoveries and clinical applications, Essentials of Genomic and Personalized Medicine will be a valuable resource for various professionals and students across medical disciplines, including human genetics and genomics, oncology, neuroscience, gene therapy, molecular medicine, pharmacology, and biomedical sciences. Updates with regard to diagnostic testing, pharmacogenetics, predicting disease susceptibility, and other important research components as well as chapters dedicated to cardiovascular disease, oncology, inflammatory disease, metabolic disease, neuropsychiatric disease, and infectious disease, present this book as an essential tool for a variety of professionals and students who are endeavouring into the developing the diverse and practical field of genomic and personalized medicine.
Key Features
- Full color throughout
- Includes contributions on genetic counselling, ethical, legal/regulatory, and social issues related to the practice of genomic medicine from leaders in the field
- Introductory chapter highlights differences between personalized and traditional medicine, promising areas of current research, and challenges to incorporate the latest research discoveries and practice
- Ancillary material includes case studies and lab questions which highlight the collaborative approach to the science
Readership
general practitioners, specialists, and students across medical disciplines, research professionals in human genetics/genomics, oncology, neuroscience, gene therapy, molecular medicine, and related areas
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
Section 1 - Basics
2 Organization, Variation and Expression of the Human Genome
3 DNA Sequencing for the Detection of Human Genome Variation
4 Genome-Wide Association Studies and Genotyping Technologies
5 Copy Number Variation and Human Health
6 DNA Methylation Analysis: Providing New Insight into Human Disease
7 DNA Microarrays in Biological Diversity and Patient Care
8 Proteomics: The Deciphering of the Functional Genome
9 Comprehensive Metabolic Analysis for Understanding Disease
Section 2 - Informatics
10 Bioinformatic and Computational Analysis for Genomic Medicine
11 Systems Biology and Systems Medicine
12 Electronic Medical Records in Genomic Medicine Practice and Research
13 Health Information Retrieval for Consumers
Section 3 - Translational
14 Genomics to Health: Challenges and Opportunities
15 Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics
16 Clinical Implementation of Translational Genomics
17 The Role of Genomics in Enabling Prospective Health
18 From Sequence to Genomic Medicine: Genome Policy Considerations
19 Federal Regulation of Genomic Medicine
20 Economic Issues and Genomic Medicine
21 Public Health Genomics
Section 4 - Clinical (Cardiology)
22 Hypertension
23 Lipiprotein Disorders
24 Myocardial Infarction
25 Acute Coronary Syndromes
26 Heart Failure in the Era of Genomic Medicine
27 Genomic Assessment of Cardiac Transplant Rejection
28 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
29 Arrhythmias
30 Genetics and Genomics in the Management of Hemostasis & Thrombosis
31 Genomics of Congenital Heart Disease
Section 5 - Clinical (Oncology)
32 Genomics in the Management of Lymphomas
33 Genomics in Leukemias
34 Lung Cancer
35 Genomics in the Diagnosis and Management of Breast Cancer
36 Colorectal Cancer
37 Prostate Cancer
38 Genomic Assessment of Ovarian Cancer
39 Genomic Evaluation of Pancreatic Neoplasms
40 Genomic Evaluation of Head and Neck Cancer
41 Genomic Medicine, Evaluation of Brain Tumors and Gliomas
42 Diagnostic - Therapeutic Combinations in the Targeted Therapies for Treatment of Cancer
Section 6 - Clinical (Inflammatory Disease)
43 Genomics in the Evaluation and Management of Rheumatoid Arthritis
44 "Omics" in the Genomic Evaluation of Multiple Sclerosis
45 Genomic Assessment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
46 Asthma Genomics
47 Genomic Aspects in the Evaluation and Management of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
48 Genetics and Genomics of Interstitial Lung Disease
49 Peptic Ulcer Disease
Section 7 – Clinical (Metabolic Disease)
50 Genomics in Pathogenesis of Cirrhosis
51 Genomic Medicine and Obesity
52 Diabetes
Section 8 – Clinical (Neurological Disease)
53 Genetics and Genomics of Dementia
54 Genetics and Genomics of Parkinson’s Disease
55 Genomic Considerations in Opthamology
56 Genomics in the Diagnosis and Management of Depression
Section 9 – Clinical (Infectious Disease)
57 "Genomic Approaches to
the Host Response to Pathogens"
58 Host Genomics and Bacterial Infections
60 Diagnosis, Genomics, and the Management of Hepatitis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 850
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 24th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080958118
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749345
About the Editor
Geoffrey Ginsburg
Dr. Ginsburg is the founding Director of the Center for Applied Genomics & Precision Medicine in the Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy. He is also Professor of Medicine and of Pathology at Duke University Medical Center, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Duke Pratt School of Engineering, and Co-Director of the Duke Translational Medicine Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Genome Sciences and Policy, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
Huntington Willard
Huntington Willard is on the faculty of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. Prior to this appointment, Willard was the President and Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory and Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. He was previously on the faculty at Duke University, where he was founding director of the university-wide Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy from 2003 to 2014, the Nanaline H. Duke Professor of Genome Sciences, and the Arts & Sciences Professor of Biology & Genome Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Human Genetics, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA