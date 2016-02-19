Essentials of Error-Control Coding Techniques presents error-control coding techniques with an emphasis on the most recent applications. It is written for engineers who use or build error-control coding equipment. Many examples of practical applications are provided, enabling the reader to obtain valuable expertise for the development of a wide range of error-control coding systems. Necessary background knowledge of coding theory (the theory of error-correcting codes) is also included so that the reader is able to assimilate the concepts and the techniques. The book is divided into two parts. The first provides the reader with the fundamental knowledge of the coding theory that is necessary to understand the material in the latter part. Topics covered include the principles of error detection and correction, block codes, and convolutional codes. The second part is devoted to the practical applications of error-control coding in various fields. It explains how to design cost-effective error-control coding systems. Many examples of actual error-control coding systems are described and evaluated. This book is particularly suited for the engineer striving to master the practical applications of error-control coding. It is also suitable for use as a graduate text for an advanced course in coding theory.