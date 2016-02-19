Essentials of Error-Control Coding Techniques
1st Edition
Essentials of Error-Control Coding Techniques presents error-control coding techniques with an emphasis on the most recent applications. It is written for engineers who use or build error-control coding equipment. Many examples of practical applications are provided, enabling the reader to obtain valuable expertise for the development of a wide range of error-control coding systems. Necessary background knowledge of coding theory (the theory of error-correcting codes) is also included so that the reader is able to assimilate the concepts and the techniques. The book is divided into two parts. The first provides the reader with the fundamental knowledge of the coding theory that is necessary to understand the material in the latter part. Topics covered include the principles of error detection and correction, block codes, and convolutional codes. The second part is devoted to the practical applications of error-control coding in various fields. It explains how to design cost-effective error-control coding systems. Many examples of actual error-control coding systems are described and evaluated. This book is particularly suited for the engineer striving to master the practical applications of error-control coding. It is also suitable for use as a graduate text for an advanced course in coding theory.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1. Digital Techniques and Error-Control Coding
1.2. Error-Control Coding in Communications
1.3. Error-Control Coding in Computers
1.4. Error-Control Coding in Audio-Video Systems
1.5. Future Prospects of Error-Control Coding
Part I. Coding Theory
2. Principles of Error Detection and Correction
2.1. Basic Concepts
2.2. Principles of Error Detection and Correction
2.3. Finite Fields
2.4. Linear Codes
3. Block Codes
3.1. Cyclic Codes
3.2. BCH Codes
3.3. Majority Logic Decodable Codes
3.4. Burst-Correcting Codes
3.5. Methods for Modifying and Combining Codes
4. Convolutional Codes
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Threshold Decoding
4.3. Maximum Likelihood Decoding
Part II. Applications
5. Design Technique for an Error Control Scheme
5.1. Code Performance
5.2. Decoder Design Technique
6. Applications to Communication Systems
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Applications to Satellite Communications
6.3. Applications to Broadcasting
6.4. Applications to Other Communication Systems
7. Applications to Computer Systems
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Applications to Logic Circuits
7.3. Applications to Semiconductor Memories
7.4. Applications to Magnetic Storage Devices
7.5. Applications to Optical Disk Systems
8. Applications to Audio-Video Systems
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Applications to the Audio Recorder
8.3. Applications to Digital Video Systems
8.4. Conclusion
Index
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th June 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259376